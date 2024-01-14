Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 2, Day 3 Round-up: Intense tussle between UP and Bengal continues; Karnataka in dominant position against Gujarat

Haryana beat Saurashtra by four wickets in a Ranji Trophy 2024 Group A match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday, January 14. After Nishant Sindhu’s 5/83 held Saurashtra to 220 in their second innings, Haryana chased down a target of 166 with four wickets in hand as skipper Ashok Menaria scored an unbeaten 58.

In Group B, the intense tussle between Uttar Pradesh and Bengal at Green Park in Kanpur continued on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 match. There was no play before lunch due to bad light. UP ended the day on 178/4 in their second innings with Bengal claiming some crucial wickets in the final session. Mohammed Kaif picked up three wickets. At stumps, UP skipper Nitish Rana was batting on 47 off 43 balls.

In a Group C clash of Ranji Trophy 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Karnataka put themselves in a great position to push for a win courtesy of a fine bowling performance on Day 3.

After posting 374 in their first innings, Karnataka reduced Gujarat to 171/7 in their second innings. Vasuki Koushik picked up 3/11 in 14 overs. Gujarat only have a lead of 61 runs with three second innings wickets left.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 2, Day 3

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 3 of Round 2 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Rajasthan (131/9) trail Services (466/4 d) by 335 runs

Haryana (200 & 168/6) beat Saurashtra (145 & 220) by 4 wickets

Maharashtra (543/4) lead Jharkhand (403) by 140 runs

Elite Group B

Assam (231/7) trail Kerala (419) by 188 runs

Bihar (108 & 144/3) trail Chhattisgarh (329/2 d) by 77 runs

Uttar Pradesh (60 & 178/4) lead Bengal (188) by 50 runs

Andhra (184 & 166/5 (f/o) trail Mumbai (395) by 45 runs

Elite Group C

Gujarat (264 & 171/7) lead Karnataka (374) by 61 runs

Punjab (93/6) trail Railways (345) by 252 runs

Chandigarh (348/5) trail Goa (618/7 d) by 270 runs

Tamil Nadu (122/2) vs Tripura - No play on Day 3 due to bad light

Elite Group D

Baroda (218 & 154) beat Puducherry (155 & 119) by 98 runs

Himachal Pradesh (271 & 39/6) need 156 runs vs Uttarakhand (238 & 227)

Madhya Pradesh (246/6) trail Odisha (498) by 252 runs

Delhi (3/0) vs Jammu and Kashmir

Plate Group

Sikkim (544/7 d) beat Arunachal Pradesh (98 & 158 (f/o) by an innings and 288 runs

Nagaland (211 & 347/4) lead Mizoram (356) by 202 runs

