Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 3, Day 2 Round-up: Mohit Avasthi’s 7/57 leads Mumbai fightback; Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal hit tons for Karnataka

Mohit Avasthi starred with 7/57 as Mumbai made a brilliant comeback against Kerala in a Group B match of Ranji Trophy 2024 at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, January 20. Responding to Mumbai’s first-innings total of 251, Kerala were bowled out for 244. Mumbai were 105/0 at stumps on Day 2.

Chirag Jani claimed 4/14 as Saurashtra bundled out Vidarbha for 78 on Day 2 of a Ranji Trophy 2024 Group A match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur. Saurashtra went to stumps at 205/3 - Vishvaraj Jadeja scored 79, while Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on 49.

In another Group A match, Maharashtra bowled out for Rajasthan for 270 in their first innings as Ashay Palkar claimed 5/46. For the batting side, skipper Deepak Hooda top-scored with 63. Maharashtra had scored 189 runs in their first innings and were 66/1 at stumps in their second innings.

In Group C, Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal hit hundreds as Karnataka reached 251/4 at stumps in response to Goa’s 321. Agarwal was out of 114 off 180, while Padikkal scored 101 off 142. Karnataka trail Goa by 70 runs.

In a Group D clash of Ranji Trophy 2024, Madhya Pradesh were 171/5 against Delhi at stumps on Day 2 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. After being bowled out for 171 in their first innings, MP bowlers did well to restrict Delhi to 205, with Kumar Kartikeya and Aryan Pandey claiming three wickets each.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 3, Day 2

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 2 of Round 3 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Saurashtra (206 & 205/3) lead Vidarbha (78) by 333 runs

Services (128/2) trail Jharkhand (316) by 188 runs

Maharashtra (189 & 66/1) trail Rajasthan (270) by 15 runs

Haryana (508/3 d) beat Manipur (77 & 93 f/o) by an innings and 338 runs

Elite Group B

Andhra (188 & 147/1) lead Assam (160) by 175 runs

Bengal (381/8) vs Chhattisgarh

Mumbai (251 & 105/0) lead Kerala (244) by 112 runs

Bihar (126/3) vs Uttar Pradesh

Elite Group C

Railways (126/2) trail Tamil Nadu (489) by 363 runs

Gujarat (86/2) vs Chandigarh

Karnataka (251/4) trail Goa (321) by 70 runs

Punjab (78/7) vs Tripura

Elite Group D

Odisha (130 & 126/7) lead Jammu and Kashmir (180) by 76 runs

Madhya Pradesh (171 & 157/5) lead Delhi (205) by 123 runs

Puducherry (204 & 70/3) lead Uttarakhand (123) by 151 runs

Himachal Pradesh (143/8) trail Baroda (482) by 339 runs

Plate Group

Meghalaya (304) beat Nagaland (72 & 104) by an innings and 128 runs

Arunachal Pradesh (265 & 45/1) trail Mizoram (323) by 13 runs

Hyderabad (463/4 d) beat Sikkim (79 & 186) by an innings and 198 runs

