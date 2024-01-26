Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 4, Day 1 Round-up: Tanmay Agarwal slams fastest first-class triple hundred; Mumbai bowled out for 198 by UP

Tanmay Agarwal clobbered 323* off 160 balls on Day 1 of Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy 2024 clash [Plate Group] against Arunachal Pradesh at the NexGen Cricket Ground in Hyderabad on Friday, January 26. During the course of his sensational innings, Agarwal broke the record for the fastest triple hundred in first-class cricket, getting to the landmark in 147 balls.

Thanks to the opener’s heroics, which featured 33 fours and 21 sixes, Hyderabad went to Stumps on Day 1 at 529/1 in response to Arunachal Pradesh's 172. They have already gained a massive lead of 357 runs, with nine wickets in hand.

In a Group B match of Ranji Trophy 2024, Mumbai were bowled out for 198 by Uttar Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (8) perished for another low score as Ankit Rajpoot and Aaqib Khan claimed three wickets each for UP. In response to Mumbai’s total, Uttar Pradesh were 53/1 at Stumps.

In another match in the same group, Anustup Majumdar remained unbeaten on 120 as Bengal posted 242/4 against Assam on Day 1 in Guwahati. Staying with Group B, hundreds from Hanuma Vihari (119*) and Ricky Bhui (120) took Andhra to 277/4 by stumps against Chhattisgarh in Raipur.

Tamil Nadu found themselves in a dominant position against Chandigarh in a Group C clash of Ranji Trophy 2024 in Coimbatore. After bowling out Chandigarh for 111, Tamil Nadu went to Stumps at 221/1, with N Jagadeesan batting on 108 off 130 and Pradosh Paul on 87 off 93.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 4, Day 1

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 1 of Round 4 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Jharkhand (10/3) trail Vidarbha (204) by 194 runs

Rajasthan (74/3) vs Manipur (159)

Haryana (100/5) vs Maharashtra

Services (279/4) vs Saurashtra

Elite Group B

Bengal (242/4) vs Assam

Andhra (277/4) vs Chhattisgarh

Uttar Pradesh (53/1) trail Mumbai (198) by 145 runs

Kerala (203/9) vs Bihar

Elite Group C

Karnataka (241/8) vs Tripura

Tamil Nadu (221/1) lead Chandigarh (111) by 110 runs

Punjab (95/4) trail Goa (104) by 9 runs

Railways (313) vs Gujarat

Elite Group D

Himachal Pradesh (80/1) trail Odisha (138) by 58 runs

Uttarakhand (98/4) trail Delhi (147) by 49 runs

Madhya Pradesh (224/7) vs Puducherry

Jammu and Kashmir (359/4) vs Baroda

Plate Group

Nagaland (25/5) trail Sikkim (173) by 148 runs

Hyderabad (529/1) lead Arunachal Pradesh (172) by 357 runs

Mizoram (342/7) vs Meghalaya

