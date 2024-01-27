Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 4, Day 2 Round-up: N Jagadeesan slams triple ton; Himmat Singh century helps Delhi recover from 11/5

N Jagadeesan scored a brilliant triple hundred for Tamil Nadu against Chandigarh at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore in the Ranji Trophy 2024 Group C match on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Jagadeesan smashed 321 off 403 balls, a knock which featured 23 fours and five sixes. Baba Indrajith also contributed 123 off 144 balls as Tamil Nadu declared their first innings on 610/4. Chandigarh went to Stumps on Day 2 at 1/0 after two overs, trailing by 498 runs.

In a Group B match of Ranji Trophy 2024, Bengal continued their dominance over Assam at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Resuming their first innings on 242/4, they posted 405 on the board as skipper Manoj Tiwary scored 100. In reply, Assam crumbled to 99/8 by stumps. In the same group, skipper Nitish Rana hit 106 as UP posted 324 in their first innings in response to Mumbai’s 198.

In a Group D match of Ranji Trophy 2024 in Mohali, Delhi recovered from a disastrous start in the second innings to finish the day at 145/5. Delhi lost five batters for ducks as they crumbled to 11/5. But skipper Himmat Singh (109*) led the team’s brilliant fightback.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 4, Day 2

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 2 of Round 4 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Vidarbha (204 & 166/1) lead Jharkhand (150/9 d) by 220 runs

Manipur (159 & 21/0) trail Rajasthan (399/6 d) by 219 runs

Maharashtra (194) trail Haryana (195) by 1 run

Services (466/6) vs Saurashtra

Elite Group B

Assam (99/8) trail Bengal (405) by 306 runs

Chhattisgarh (118/3) trail Andhra (431) by 313 runs

Mumbai (198 & 24/0) trail Uttar Pradesh (324) by 102 runs

Bihar (270/5) lead Kerala (227) by 43 runs

Elite Group C

Tripura (198/9) vs Karnataka (241)

Chandigarh (111 & 1/0) trail Tamil Nadu (610/4 d) by 498 runs

Punjab (190 & 15/2) need 79 runs vs Goa (104 & 179)

Railways (313 & 110/2) lead Gujarat (198) by 225 runs

Elite Group D

Odisha (138 & 157/3) lead Himachal Pradesh (176) by 119 runs

Delhi (147 & 145/5) lead Uttarakhand (239) by 53 runs

Madhya Pradesh (238 & 49/2) lead Puducherry (100) by 187 runs

Baroda (177/4) trail Jammu and Kashmir (457) by 280 runs

Plate Group

Sikkim (173 & 83/7) lead Nagaland (190) by 66 runs

Hyderabad (615/4 d) beat Arunachal Pradesh (172 & 256) by an innings and 187 runs

Meghalaya (220/5) trail Mizoram (359) by 139 runs

