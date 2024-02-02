Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 5, Day 1 Round-up: Mumbai make impressive start against Bengal; Saurashtra stage fight back against Maharashtra

Mumbai were 330/6 at stumps on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Elite Group B match against Bengal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, February 2. Sent into bat, Mumbai lost four wickets for 87 runs. Shivam Dube (72 off 73), leading in place of Ajinkya Rahane, and Suryansh Shedge (71 off 76) then led the batting side’s fightback. At close of play, Tanush Kotian was batting on 55 and Atharva Ankolekar on 41.
In a Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2024 in Solapur, Saurashtra staged a strong comeback against Maharashtra. Batting first, Saurashtra were bowled out for 202 in 60.1 overs as Hitesh Walunj claimed 6/93 and Taranjeet Singh Dhillon 4/54. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, however, picked four wickets as Saurashtra reduced Maharashtra to 116/7 by stumps on Day 1.
Punjab reached 307/2 at stumps on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy 2024 match against Chandigarh in Chandigarh. Punjab won the toss and chose to bat first. They dominated proceedings, with Anmolpreet Singh unbeaten on 131 off 231 balls, smashing 18 fours. Prabhsimran Singh (76* off 121) was giving him company at stumps, while opener Naman Dhir contributed 86 off 95 balls.
Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 5, Day 1
Below is a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 1 of Round 5 of the competition.
Elite Group A
Jharkhand (96/1) trail Manipur (170) by 74 runs
Rajasthan (277/5) vs Vidarbha
Services (72/7) vs Haryana
Maharashtra (116/7) trail vs Saurashtra (202) by 86 runs
Elite Group B
Bihar (182) vs Andhra
Mumbai (330/6) vs Bengal
Kerala (219/4) vs Chhattisgarh
Uttar Pradesh (319/2) vs Assam
Elite Group C
Tamil Nadu (20/0) trail Goa (241) by 221 runs
Punjab (307/2) vs Chandigarh
Gujarat (127/4) trail Tripura (146) by 19 runs
Karnataka (90/6) trail Railways (155) by 65 runs
Elite Group D
Odisha (230/4) vs Puducherry
Jammu and Kashmir (168/6) vs Uttarakhand
Baroda (202/1) vs Delhi
Madhya Pradesh (68/4) trail Himachal Pradesh (169) by 101 runs
Plate Group
Sikkim (238/7) vs Meghalaya
Nagaland (26/2) trail Arunachal Pradesh (124) by 98 runs
Hyderabad (120/1) trail Mizoram (199) by 79 runs
Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App