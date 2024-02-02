Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 5, Day 1 Round-up: Mumbai make impressive start against Bengal; Saurashtra stage fight back against Maharashtra

Mumbai were 330/6 at stumps on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Elite Group B match against Bengal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, February 2. Sent into bat, Mumbai lost four wickets for 87 runs. Shivam Dube (72 off 73), leading in place of Ajinkya Rahane, and Suryansh Shedge (71 off 76) then led the batting side’s fightback. At close of play, Tanush Kotian was batting on 55 and Atharva Ankolekar on 41.

In a Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2024 in Solapur, Saurashtra staged a strong comeback against Maharashtra. Batting first, Saurashtra were bowled out for 202 in 60.1 overs as Hitesh Walunj claimed 6/93 and Taranjeet Singh Dhillon 4/54. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, however, picked four wickets as Saurashtra reduced Maharashtra to 116/7 by stumps on Day 1.

Punjab reached 307/2 at stumps on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy 2024 match against Chandigarh in Chandigarh. Punjab won the toss and chose to bat first. They dominated proceedings, with Anmolpreet Singh unbeaten on 131 off 231 balls, smashing 18 fours. Prabhsimran Singh (76* off 121) was giving him company at stumps, while opener Naman Dhir contributed 86 off 95 balls.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 5, Day 1

Below is a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 1 of Round 5 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Jharkhand (96/1) trail Manipur (170) by 74 runs

Rajasthan (277/5) vs Vidarbha

Expand Tweet

Services (72/7) vs Haryana

Maharashtra (116/7) trail vs Saurashtra (202) by 86 runs

Elite Group B

Bihar (182) vs Andhra

Mumbai (330/6) vs Bengal

Kerala (219/4) vs Chhattisgarh

Uttar Pradesh (319/2) vs Assam

Elite Group C

Tamil Nadu (20/0) trail Goa (241) by 221 runs

Punjab (307/2) vs Chandigarh

Gujarat (127/4) trail Tripura (146) by 19 runs

Karnataka (90/6) trail Railways (155) by 65 runs

Elite Group D

Odisha (230/4) vs Puducherry

Jammu and Kashmir (168/6) vs Uttarakhand

Baroda (202/1) vs Delhi

Expand Tweet

Madhya Pradesh (68/4) trail Himachal Pradesh (169) by 101 runs

Plate Group

Sikkim (238/7) vs Meghalaya

Nagaland (26/2) trail Arunachal Pradesh (124) by 98 runs

Hyderabad (120/1) trail Mizoram (199) by 79 runs

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App