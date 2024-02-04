Mohit Avasthi picked up 7/52 to go with his first-innings three-fer as Mumbai thumped Bengal by an innings and 4 runs in the Ranji Trophy 2024 Elite Group B match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, February 4.

Made to follow on after folding up for 199 in their first innings in response to Mumbai’s 412, Bengal managed only 209 runs in their second innings. Avasthi ran through Bengal’s batting line-up, claiming seven wickets in 16 overs. For Bengal, Abishek Porel offered some resistance with 82 off 83 balls.

In a Group C encounter of the Ranji Trophy 2024, Karnataka registered a thrilling one-wicket win over Railways in Surat. Chasing a target of 226, Karnataka had crumbled to 133/7. However, the experienced Manish Pandey (67*) held his nerve under pressure and took his side home with help from Srinivas Sharath (23) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (38).

In a Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2024, Services also beat Haryana by 1 run in Rohtak. Chasing a target of 146, Haryana were bowled out for 144 as Arjun Sharma claimed 5/45 and Pulkit Narang 5/55. In the same group, Saurashtra beat Maharashtra by 43 runs as Parth Bhut shone with 7/44.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 5, Day 3

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 3 of Round 5 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Manipur (170 & 221/5) trail Jharkhand (504/5 d) by 113 runs

Vidarbha (190/3) trail Rajasthan (432) by 242 runs

Services (108 & 140) beat Haryana (103 & 144) by 1 run

Saurashtra (202 & 164) beat Maharashtra (159 & 164) by 43 runs

Elite Group B

Bihar (182 & 111/8) trail Andhra (463) by 170 runs

Mumbai (412) beat Bengal (199 & 209 f/o) by an innings and 4 runs

Kerala (350 & 69/2) lead Chhattisgarh (312) by 107 runs

Assam (316/2) trail Uttar Pradesh (548/8 d) by 232 runs

Elite Group C

Tamil Nadu (273 & 61/1) need 76 runs vs Goa (241 & 168)

Punjab (477/2) vs Chandigarh

Tripura (146 & 343) beat Gujarat (172 & 161) by 156 runs

Karnataka (174 & 229/9) beat Railways (155 & 244) by 1 wicket

Elite Group D

Odisha (322 & 122/4) lead Puducherry (284) by 160 runs

Jammu and Kashmir (168/2) vs Uttarakhand

Delhi (113/4) trail Baroda (435/9 d) by 322 runs

Madhya Pradesh (68/4) trail Himachal Pradesh (169) by 101 runs

Plate Group

Meghalaya (191 & 177/4) beat Sikkim (284 & 80) by 6 wickets

Nagaland (342) beat Arunachal Pradesh (124 & 180) by an innings and 38 runs

Mizoram (199 & 105/5) trail Hyderabad (465/9 d) by 161 runs

