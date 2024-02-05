  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Ranji Trophy 2024
  • Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 5, Day 4 Round-up: Tamil Nadu beat Goa by 7 wickets; Andhra thump Bihar by innings and 157 runs

Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 5, Day 4 Round-up: Tamil Nadu beat Goa by 7 wickets; Andhra thump Bihar by innings and 157 runs

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Feb 05, 2024 19:15 IST
Ranji Trophy 2024
Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 5 matches ended on Monday, February 5. (Pic: @BCCIdomestic/ X)

Tamil Nadu registered a seven-wicket win over Goa on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Elite Group C Round 5 match at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim on Monday, February 5. Chasing a target of 137, Tamil Nadu resumed their second innings on Day 4 at 61/1. They eased to victory in 49.5 overs as Pradosh Ranjan Paul scored 65 off 125 balls, while Suresh Lokeshwar contributed 52 off 129.

In an Elite Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2024 in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand got the better of Manipur by an innings and 102 runs. Resuming their second innings on 221/5, Manipur were all out for 232 in 93.3 overs as Pankaj Raunak claimed 4/22, while Utkarsh Singh and Vikas Kumar picked up two scalps apiece.

In a Group B clash of the Ranji Trophy 2024 in Patna, Andhra thumped Bihar by an innings and 157 runs. Resuming their second innings on 111/8, Bihar were bowled out for 124 as Lalith Mohan finished with 4/35 and KV Sasikanth 3/8. Nitish Kumar Reddy was named Player of the Match for scoring 159 and claiming three wickets.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 5, Day 4

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 4 of Round 5 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Jharkhand (504/5 d) beat Manipur (170 & 232) by an innings and 102 runs

Rajasthan (432) drew with Vidarbha (391)

Elite Group B

Andhra (463) beat Bihar (182 & 124) by an innings and 157 runs

Kerala (350 & 251/5d) drew with Chhattisgarh (312 & 79/1)

Uttar Pradesh (548/8 d) drew with Assam (316/2)

Elite Group C

Tamil Nadu (273 & 142/3) beat Goa (241 & 168) by 7 wickets

Punjab (477/2) drew with Chandigarh

Elite Group D

Odisha (322 & 201) drew with Puducherry (284 & 175/8)

Jammu and Kashmir (168/2) drew with Uttarakhand

Baroda (435/9 d) drew with Delhi (177 & 68/1 f/o)

Himachal Pradesh (169 & 42/5) drew with Madhya Pradesh (217)

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...