Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 5, Day 4 Round-up: Tamil Nadu beat Goa by 7 wickets; Andhra thump Bihar by innings and 157 runs

Tamil Nadu registered a seven-wicket win over Goa on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Elite Group C Round 5 match at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim on Monday, February 5. Chasing a target of 137, Tamil Nadu resumed their second innings on Day 4 at 61/1. They eased to victory in 49.5 overs as Pradosh Ranjan Paul scored 65 off 125 balls, while Suresh Lokeshwar contributed 52 off 129.

In an Elite Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2024 in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand got the better of Manipur by an innings and 102 runs. Resuming their second innings on 221/5, Manipur were all out for 232 in 93.3 overs as Pankaj Raunak claimed 4/22, while Utkarsh Singh and Vikas Kumar picked up two scalps apiece.

In a Group B clash of the Ranji Trophy 2024 in Patna, Andhra thumped Bihar by an innings and 157 runs. Resuming their second innings on 111/8, Bihar were bowled out for 124 as Lalith Mohan finished with 4/35 and KV Sasikanth 3/8. Nitish Kumar Reddy was named Player of the Match for scoring 159 and claiming three wickets.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 5, Day 4

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 4 of Round 5 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Jharkhand (504/5 d) beat Manipur (170 & 232) by an innings and 102 runs

Rajasthan (432) drew with Vidarbha (391)

Elite Group B

Andhra (463) beat Bihar (182 & 124) by an innings and 157 runs

Kerala (350 & 251/5d) drew with Chhattisgarh (312 & 79/1)

Uttar Pradesh (548/8 d) drew with Assam (316/2)

Elite Group C

Tamil Nadu (273 & 142/3) beat Goa (241 & 168) by 7 wickets

Punjab (477/2) drew with Chandigarh

Elite Group D

Odisha (322 & 201) drew with Puducherry (284 & 175/8)

Jammu and Kashmir (168/2) drew with Uttarakhand

Baroda (435/9 d) drew with Delhi (177 & 68/1 f/o)

Himachal Pradesh (169 & 42/5) drew with Madhya Pradesh (217)

