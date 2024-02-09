Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 6, Day 1 Round-up: Tons for Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara

Test discard Cheteshwar Pujara scored a hard-fought 110 off 230 balls as Saurashtra went to stumps on 242/4 on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 6 Group A match against Rajasthan at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, February 9.

Batting first after winning the toss, Saurashtra lost their first three wickets with 74 runs on the board. Pujara and veteran batter Sheldon Jackson (78* off 176) lifted their side, adding 168 for the fourth wicket.

In a Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 6, Mumbai openers Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani hammered tons against Chhattisgarh at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Shaw slammed 159 off 185 balls, with the aid of 18 fours and three sixes, while Lalwani contributed 102 off 238. The duo added 244 for the first wicket, but Chhattisgarh hit back to reduce Mumbai to 310/4 by stumps. In another match in the same group, Sachin Baby scored 110* as Kerala were 265/4 at stumps versus Bengal.

In a Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 6, Karnataka reached 288/5 at stumps versus Tamil Nadu at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Devdutt Padikkal led the way for Karnataka with an unbeaten 151 off 216 balls.

The left-handed batter struck 12 fours and six sixes on the opening day of the contest. For Tamil Nadu, skipper Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore claimed three wickets.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 6, Day 1

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 1 of Round 6 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Haryana (338/6) vs Jharkhand

Services (191/3) lead Manipur (67) by 124 runs

Vidarbha (111/1) trail Maharashtra (208) by 97 runs

Saurashtra (242/4) vs Rajasthan

Elite Group B

Mumbai (310/4) vs Chhattisgarh

Kerala (265/4) vs Bengal

Andhra (236/4) vs Uttar Pradesh

Assam (235/5) vs Bihar

Elite Group C

Chandigarh (282/6) vs Tripura

Karnataka (288/5) vs Tamil Nadu

Gujarat (250/8) vs Punjab

Railways (293/9) vs Goa

Elite Group D

Uttarakhand (232/3) vs Odisha

Madhya Pradesh (314/6) vs Baroda

Himachal Pradesh (24/1) trail Delhi (264) by 240 runs

Jammu and Kashmir (106 & 0/1) trail Puducherry (172) by 66 runs

Plate Group (Semifinals)

1st semifinal: Hyderabad (383/5) vs Nagaland

2nd semifinal: Meghalaya (115/5) trail Mizoram (144)

