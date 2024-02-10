Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 6, Day 2 Round-up: Ton for Karun Nair; Tamil Nadu batting stumbles against Karnataka

Karun Nair hit an unbeaten 128 off 205 balls as Vidarbha dominated Maharashtra on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 6 Elite Group A match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, February 10.

Nair struck 18 fours in his knock as Vidarbha went to stumps at 439/6 in response to Maharashtra’s first innings total of 208. Apart from Nair, skipper Akshay Wadkar also contributed 90 off 101 balls.

In a Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 6 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh made a strong comeback against Mumbai on Day 2.

Resuming their first innings on 310/4, Mumbai were bowled out for 351 as Ashish Chouhan claimed 6/105, while Ravi Kiran finished with 3/53. In reply, Chhattisgarh went to stumps at 180/4 after 66 overs.

Tamil Nadu’s batting crumbled against Karnataka in a Group C clash of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 6 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Resuming their first innings at 288/5, Karnataka were bowled out for 366 as Ajith Ram claimed 4/75.

Tamil Nadu, however, crumbled to 129/7 in response by stumps as Shashi Kumar took three wickets and Hardik Raj two.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 6, Day 2

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 2 of Round 6 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Jharkhand (119/9) trail Haryana (509) by 390 runs

Manipur (67 & 51/6) trail Services (333) by 215 runs

Vidarbha (439/6) lead Maharashtra (208) by 231 runs

Rajasthan (159/6) trail Saurashtra (328) by 169 runs

Elite Group B

Chhattisgarh (180/4) trail Mumbai (351) by 171 runs

Expand Tweet

Bengal (172/8) trail Kerala (363) by 191 runs

Andhra (261 & 19/1) lead Uttar Pradesh (198) by 82 runs

Bihar (134/5) trail Assam (405) by 271 runs

Elite Group C

Tripura (187/4) trail Chandigarh (356) by 169 runs

Tamil Nadu (129/7) trail Karnataka (366) by 237 runs

Punjab (219) trail Gujarat (339) by 120 runs

Expand Tweet

Railways (297 & 31/0) lead Goa (200) by 128 runs

Elite Group D

Odisha (123/6) trail Uttarakhand (342) by 219 runs

Baroda (104/6) trail Madhya Pradesh (454) by 350 runs

Himachal Pradesh (311/8) lead Delhi (264) by 47 runs

Puducherry (172 & 35/7) need 52 runs vs Jammu and Kashmir (106 & 152)

Plate Group (Semifinals)

1st semifinal: Nagaland (206 & 20/1 f/o) trail Hyderabad (462/8d) by 236 runs

2nd semifinal: Meghalaya (145 & 125/4) need 28 runs vs Mizoram (144 & 153)

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App