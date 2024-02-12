In a Group D match of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 6 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday, February 12, Madhya Pradesh hammered Baroda by an innings and 52 runs. Following on, Baroda began Day 4 at 201/3. They were all out for 270 despite Shashwat Rawat’s 105 as Kulwant Khejroliya claimed 5/34, including four wickets in four balls.

Vidarbha beat Maharashtra by 10 wickets in a Ranji Trophy 2024 Elite Group A Round 6 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Maharashtra resumed their second innings on Day 4 at 187/3 and went on to post 371 as Ankit Bawne scored a defiant 84 off 184 balls. For Vidarbha, Aditya Thakare claimed 5/54. Set to chase 28 for victory, Vidarbha got home in six overs without losing a wicket.

In a Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 6, Kerala beat Bengal by 109 runs. Set an improbable target of 449, Bengal resumed Day 4 at 77/2. They put up a stubborn resistance as Shahbaz Ahmed scored 80 off 100. However, Jalaj Saxena claimed four wickets in the second innings to go with his first-innings nine-fer as Kerala bowled out Bengal for 339.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu featured in a thrilling draw in Group C of the Ranji Trophy 2024. Set to chase a target of 355, Tamil Nadu went hard but finished on 338/8.

The batting side began the day at 36/1. Pradosh Ranjan Paul (74), Baba Indrajith (98), and Vijay Shankar (60) gave Tamil Nadu hope of pulling off an improbable win. But, Karnataka kept striking at regular intervals. In the end, the teams settled for a draw.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 6, Day 4

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 4 of Round 6 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Vidarbha (552 & 28/0) beat Maharashtra (208 & 371) by 10 wickets

Saurashtra (328 & 234/6d) beat Rajasthan (257 & 87) by 218 runs

Elite Group B

Mumbai (351 & 253/6) drew Chhattisgarh (350)

Kerala (363 & 265/6 d) beat Bengal (180 & 339) by 109 runs

Andhra (261 & 429/9) drew with Uttar Pradesh (198)

Assam (405 & 100/1) beat Bihar (207 & 292 f/o) by 9 wickets

Elite Group C

Chandigarh (356 & 359/3d) drew with Tripura (438 & 121/3)

Karnataka (366 & 139) drew with Tamil Nadu (151 & 338/8)

Gujarat (339 & 290/8 d) beat Punjab (219 & 111) by 299 runs

Railways (297 & 208) beat Goa (200 & 242) by 63 runs

Elite Group D

Uttarakhand (342 & 203/8 d) beat Odisha (169 & 214) by 162 runs

Madhya Pradesh (454) beat Baroda (132 & 270f/o) by an innings and 52 runs

Delhi (264 & 381/6 d) beat Himachal Pradesh (319 & 250) by 76 runs

