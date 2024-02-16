Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 7, Day 1 Round-up: Thakur 6-fer, Dube ton put Mumbai on top against Assam

Shardul Thakur claimed 6/21, while Shivam Dube smashed 101* off 95 as Mumbai dominated Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 round 7 match against Assam at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai on Friday, February 16.

Mumbai won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game after which Thakur ran through Assam’s batting line-up as they were bowled out for 84 in 32.1 overs. In response, Mumbai were 110/5, but in-form Dube’s unbeaten hundred lifted them. The left-hander struck 10 fours and five sixes, featuring in a sixth-wicket stand of 103 with Shams Mulani (31). Mumbai went to stumps at 217/6.

Expand Tweet

In a Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2024 round 7, Vidarbha went to stumps at 313/5 against Haryana at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur. Dhruv Shorey (78), Akshay Wadkar (62), Yash Rathod (68*) and Aditya Sarwate (74*) starred with the bat for Vidarbha on Day 1 of the contest.

Baba Indrajith (122*) and Vijay Shankar (85*) played fine knocks as Tamil Nadu scored 291/4 on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 round 7 match against Punjab at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem.

Tamil Nadu were 64/3 at one point of time, which subsequently became 107/4. However, Indrajith and Shankar lifted Tamil Nadu, adding an unbroken 184 runs for the fifth wicket by close of play.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 7, Day 1

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 1 of Round 7 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Rajasthan (79/2) trail Jharkhand (188) by 109 runs

Vidarbha (313/5) vs Haryana

Services (27/0) trail Maharashtra (225) by 198 runs

Saurashtra (153/3) lead Manipur (142) by 11 runs

Elite Group B

Bengal (111/2) lead Bihar (95) by 16 runs

Chhattisgarh (238/4) vs Uttar Pradesh

Mumbai (217/6) lead Assam (84) by 133 runs

Expand Tweet

Andhra (260/7) vs Kerala

Elite Group C

Railways (72/7) trail Tripura (149) by 77 runs

Tamil Nadu (291/4) vs Punjab

Chandigarh (219/6) vs Karnataka

Goa (309/9) vs Gujarat

Elite Group D

Odisha (314/4) vs Delhi

Himachal Pradesh (272/4) vs Puducherry

Uttarakhand (295/5) vs Baroda

Expand Tweet

Jammu and Kashmir (42/3) trail Madhya Pradesh (200) by 158 runs

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App