Mumbai booked their place in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2024 by thumping Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs on Day 3 of the second semifinal at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC, Mumbai on Monday, March 4.

Resuming their first innings on Day 2 at 353/9, Mumbai were bowled out for 378. Tanush Kotian returned unbeaten on 89 off 126 balls, while Tushar Deshpande fell to Washington Sundar for 26 off 60 balls. Mumbai ended with a huge first-innings lead of 232 runs.

After being bowled out for 146 in their first innings, Tamil Nadu’s batting faltered in the second innings as well. They were all out for 162 in 51.5 overs, with only Baba Indrajith (70 off 105 balls) offering some resistance for the batting side.

Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur (2/16), whose hundred on Day 2, put his team on top, struck two early blows in Tamil Nadu’s second innings. Narayan Jagadeesan was trapped lbw for a duck, while Sai Sudharsan was caught behind for 5. Mohit Avasthi (2/26) then had Sundar caught behind for 4 as Tamil Nadu slipped to 10/3.

Indrajith and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (25) then added 73 for the fourth wicket before the latter was caught behind off Tanush Kotian (2/18). Indrajith’s resistance ended with Tamil Nadu’s score on 121 as he too caught behind off Avasthi’s bowling. Skipper Sai Kishore (21) was next to go, bowled by Kotian.

Shams Mulani then ran through the lower-order to finish with figures of 4/53 as Mumbai eased to victory. The left-arm spinner dismissed Vijay Shankar (24) and Sandeep Warrier (0) in the same over to confirm Mumbai’s terrific come-from-behind win.

Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinal 1: Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar put Vidarbha in command against MP

In the first semifinal of the Ranji Trophy 2024, Vidarbha batted themselves into a strong position against Madhya Pradesh at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur. Resuming their second innings on 13/1, Vidarbha went to stumps on Day 3 at 343/6, with a significant lead of 261 runs.

Yash Rathod (97*) and Akshay Wadkar (77) put Vidarbha in command, adding 158 runs for the sixth wicket. Earlier, opener Dhruv Shorey contributed 40 before being dismissed by Kumar Kartikeya. Aman Mokhade contributed 59 and Karun Nair 38, but it was the Rathod-Wadkar stand that put Vidarbha firmly on top.

The winner of the Vidarbha vs MP clash will meet Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2024 final from March 10 to 14.

