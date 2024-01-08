Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Round 1 (Updated) ft. Chesteshwar Pujara and KC Cariappa

Updated list of most run scorers and wicket-takers in Ranji Trophy 2024
A total of 19 games took place in Round 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024. Let's delve into the details of how teams and players fared in the first round of India’s most prestigious first-class competition.

In Group A, Maharashtra and Vidarbha bagged victories. Services and Manipur suffered defeats, while Saurashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Haryana secured draws.

Shifting our focus to Group B, Mumbai and Chhattisgarh racked up important wins, while Assam and Bihar were on the receiving end with defeats. Meanwhile, UP, Andhra, Bengal, and Kerala staged draws.

Moving to Group C, Tripura, Karnataka, and Gujarat secured victories, while TN, Punjab, and Goa bagged disappointing defeats. Railways and Chandigarh couldn't see a result as both sides bagged draws.

Delving into the details of Group D, Baroda and Pondicherry registered victories, while Delhi and Odisha failed to have their name in the winning column. HP, MP, Uttarakhand, and J&K ended the first round with draws.

In the plate group, Hyderabad, Meghalaya, and Sikkim claimed victories, while Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland were on the losing end.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Most Runs

POSPLAYERTEAMMIRNOHSAVGBFSR100504S6S
1Kishan LyndohMeghalaya11268-26826830887.0110431
2Agni ChopraMizoram12258-166129253101.9711308
3C PujaraSaurashtra112431243*-35668.2510300
4Rahul Singh GahlautHyderabad11214-214214157136.310239
5Devdutt PadikkalKarnataka11193-19319321689.3510244
6SumitSikkim12176-100882008811194
7Ricky BhuiAndhra11175-17517534750.4310231
8UmangGujarat12165-8982.525863.9502233
9Riyan ParagAssam12163-15581.5116140.51101212
10Ashish ThapaSikkim1215719715728954.3202190

Meghalaya skipper Kishan Lyngdoh smacked a 268-run knock against Arunachal Pradesh to take the top spot in the run-scoring charts. Mizoram No. 3 batter Agni Chopra acquired 166 and 92 in two innings to rack up 258 runs against Sikkim to secure the second spot.

Saurashtra star batter Cheteshwar Pujara scored 243 runs against Jharkhand to move to the third rank. Hyderabad No. 3 batter G. Rahul Singh logged a double century (214) against Nagaland to propel to the fourth rank.

Karnataka opening batter Devdutt Padikkal bagged 193 runs against Punjab to his tally to rocket to the fifth position in the tally. Sikkim's Sumit Singh crafted 176 runs against Mizoram to claim the sixth slot in the standings.

Andhra's Ricky Bhui notched 175 runs from two innings against Bengal to hold the seventh rank in the list. Gujarat's Umang Kumar secured the eighth position with 165 runs from two innings against Tamil Nadu.

Assam’s Riyan Parag occupied the ninth position with 163 runs against Chhattisgarh. Ashish Thapa bagged the 10th position, hitting 157 runs against Meghalaya.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Most Wickets

POSPLAYERTEAMMIWKTSORBBIAVGECONSR4W5W
1Gourav YadavPondicherry121043.39879.82.2526.101
2DippuMeghalaya12926.572582.6817.8811
3H A WalunjMaharashtra12843.164581.4832.3701
4Tanay ThyagarajanHyderabad12824.57058.752.8118.6201
5Sourabh MajumdarChhattisgarh12839123615.373.1529.2501
6Kumar Kartikeya SinghMadhya Pradesh12875132416.51.7656.2520
7K C CariappaMeghalaya12871.3174621.752.4353.6201
8YuvrajRailways12720.33154.421.5117.5701
9Mohit AvasthiMumbai12717.53264.571.7915.2801
10Abin MathewPondicherry127346759.571.9729.1401

Pondicherry pacer Gaurav Yadav scalped a 10-wicket match haul against Delhi to surge to the pole position in the wickets standings. Meghalaya pacer Dippu Ch Sangma scalped nine wickets against Arunachal Pradesh to secure the second rank.

Maharashtra left-arm spinner Hitesh Walunj collected eight wickets against Manipur at an average of eight to occupy the third spot. Hyderabad left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan claimed eight wickets against Nagaland at 8.75 to make it to the fourth rank.

Chhattisgarh medium pacer Sourabh Majumdar gathered eight wickets against Manipur at 15.37 to secure the fifth slot. MP left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh racked up eight wickets against Uttarakhand at 16.5 to hold the sixth rank.

Mizoram spinner KC Cariappa secured eight wickets against Sikkim at 21.75 to bag the seventh position. Railways pacer Yuvraj Singh picked up seven wickets against Chandigarh and secured the eighth position at an average of 4.42.

Mumbai's Mohit Avasthi garnered seven wickets against Bihar, averaging 4.57 to make it to the ninth position. Pondicherry's Abin Mathew netted seven wickets against Delhi to take over the 10th rank at 9.57.

