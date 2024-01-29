Ranji Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Round 4 (Updated) ft. Tanmay Agarwal and KC Cariappa

A total of 19 matches were played in round four of Ranji Trophy 2024, out of which only four ended in a draw. Four teams won their matches by an innings margin and only three teams won their respective match while chasing.

Vidarbha and Rajasthan emerged victorious in Group A. The match between Haryana and Maharashtra ended in a draw and Haryana took the first-innings lead.

In Group B, Bengal, Andhra and Uttar Pradesh won their respective matches. The match between Kerala and Bihar ended in a draw and Bihar took the first innings lead.

All four matches in Group C produced a result. Tamil Nadu defeated Chandigarh by a margin of an innings and 293 runs.

In Group D, Odisha, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh won their matches. Delhi defeated Uttarakhand by a mere margin of seven runs. The match between Jammu and Kashmir and Baroda ended in a draw and Jammu and Kashmir took the first innings lead.

Nagaland, Hyderabad, and Mizoram won their matches in the Plate Group. Hyderabad won their match against Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 187 runs.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POS PLAYER TEAM M I R NO HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Agni Chopra CAM 4 8 767 - 166 95.88 686 111.8 5 1 101 19 2 N Jagadeesan"}">N Jagadeesan TNCA 4 4 600 1 321 200 871 68.88 2 0 50 11 3 Tanmay Agarwal"}">Tanmay Agarwal HYCA 4 4 594 - 366 148.5 431 137.81 2 1 59 31 4 C Pujara SCA 4 6 535 1 243* 107 908 58.92 1 2 67 1 5 Rahul Singh Gahlaut HYCA 4 4 504 - 214 126 344 146.51 2 1 61 18 6 Ricky Bhui ACA 4 6 492 - 175 82 873 56.35 3 0 51 7 7 Kishan Lyndoh MECA 4 6 489 1 268 97.8 594 82.32 1 2 83 1 8 Aditya Tare CAU 4 8 438 - 100 54.75 686 63.84 1 3 57 2 9 Suyash S Prabhudessai GOACA 4 7 409 1 197 68.17 857 47.72 2 0 37 1 10 Umang GUCA 4 6 385 - 89 64.17 649 59.32 0 5 47 10

Agni Chopra is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has 767 runs to his name in eight innings at an average of 95.88 and a strike rate of 111.80.

Narayan Jagadeesan scored a triple-century in his latest outing and has jumped to second position. He has made 600 runs in four innings at an average of 200.

Tanmay Agarwal also scored a triple-century and is the third-highest run-scorer so far this season. He has amassed 594 runs in just four innings at an average of 148.50.

Cheteshwar Pujara has slipped to fourth place from second and has made 535 runs in six innings.

Rahul Singh Gahlaut has jumped to fifth place on this list of batters with the most runs with 504 runs to his name in four innings at an average of 126.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POS PLAYER TEAM M I WKTS O R BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Mohit Jangra CAM 4 8 33 242.2 692 6 20.96 2.85 44.06 2 3 2 Gourav Yadav CAP 4 7 31 129.2 348 7 11.22 2.69 25.03 0 4 3 K C Cariappa CAM 4 8 31 257.5 583 6 18.8 2.26 49.9 1 3 4 Tanay Thyagarajan"}">Tanay Thyagarajan HYCA 4 8 27 83.4 355 6 13.14 4.24 18.59 0 2 5 Kumar Kartikeya Singh MPCA 4 8 25 186.5 409 6 16.36 2.18 44.84 3 1 6 Sagar P Udeshi CAP 3 6 24 154.4 404 7 16.83 2.61 38.66 1 2 7 D Dhapola CAU 4 7 23 107 298 6 12.95 2.78 27.91 2 2 8 Rajesh Mohanty OCA 3 6 22 97.5 323 5 14.68 3.3 26.68 1 3 9 A S Thakare VCA 4 8 22 112.1 295 5 13.4 2.63 30.59 1 1 10 H A Walunj MHCA 4 8 22 154.3 388 6 17.63 2.51 42.13 1 2

Mohit Jangra is still the leading wicket-taker this season with 33 wickets in four matches at an average of 20.96.

Gourav Yadav has retained his place in the second position. He has taken 31 wickets in seven innings at an average of 11.22. K C Cariappa has moved to third place from fourth and has picked 31 wickets at an average of 18.80.

Tanay Thyagarajan has slipped to fourth place from third and has 27 wickets to his name in four matches at an average of 13.14. Kumar Kartikeya Singh has jumped to fifth place and has picked 25 wickets in eight innings at an average of 16.36.

