Ranji Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Round 5 (Updated) ft. Jyotsnil Singh and Aryan Borah

A total of 19 matches were played in Round 5 of the Ranji Trophy 2024. While a total of five teams managed to win by an innings margin, eight matches ended in a draw.
In Elite Group A, Jharkhand, Services, and Saurashtra won their matches. Services had an interesting outing against Haryana, defeating them by a mere one-run margin.
Andhra and Mumbai won their matches in Elite Group B by an innings margin. The other two matches between Kerala and Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh and Assam ended in a draw.
In Elite Group C, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka won their matches while chasing the target. Tripura defeated Gujarat by 156 runs, while the match between Punjab and Chandigarh ended in a draw.
All four matches in Elite Group D ended in a draw. Hyderabad and Nagaland won their matches by an inning margin. Meghalaya defeated Sikkim by six wickets.
Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Runs List
Agni Chopra is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament, having amassed 817 runs in five matches at an average of 81.70.
Narayan Jagadeesan has maintained his place in the second position with 679 runs in five matches at an average of 135.80.
Rahul Singh Gahlaut has jumped to third place from fifth. He has made 612 runs in five matches at an average of 122.40.
Tanmay Agarwal has slipped to fourth place from third and has 600 runs to his name in five matches at an average of 120.
Suyash Prabhudessai has jumped to fifth place from ninth, having amassed 592 runs in nine innings at an average of 74. Jyotsnil Singh scored an unbeaten 234 runs for Baroda against Delhi and was the highest scorer in Round 5. He has jumped to the 11th position.
Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List
Gourav Yadav has jumped to first place on the list of bowlers with the most wickets. He has picked 39 wickets in five matches at an average of 11.92.
Mohit Jangra has slipped to second position from first and has taken 36 wickets in five games at an average of 21.61.
Hitesh Walunj has jumped to third place from 10th with 36 wickets to his name. KC Cariappa has slipped to fourth place from third and has picked 34 wickets in five matches.
Tanay Thyagarajan has moved to fifth place from fourth and has picked up 33 wickets in five matches at an average of 15.33. Aryan Borah picked a total of 12 wickets in his first outing against Sikkim in Round 5 and is in the 72nd place.
Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App