Ranji Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Round 5 (Updated) ft. Jyotsnil Singh and Aryan Borah

By Sportz Connect
Modified Feb 05, 2024 21:17 IST
Ranji Trophy 2024 Top wicket takers
Ranji Trophy 2024 Top wicket takers

A total of 19 matches were played in Round 5 of the Ranji Trophy 2024. While a total of five teams managed to win by an innings margin, eight matches ended in a draw.

In Elite Group A, Jharkhand, Services, and Saurashtra won their matches. Services had an interesting outing against Haryana, defeating them by a mere one-run margin.

Andhra and Mumbai won their matches in Elite Group B by an innings margin. The other two matches between Kerala and Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh and Assam ended in a draw.

In Elite Group C, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka won their matches while chasing the target. Tripura defeated Gujarat by 156 runs, while the match between Punjab and Chandigarh ended in a draw.

All four matches in Elite Group D ended in a draw. Hyderabad and Nagaland won their matches by an inning margin. Meghalaya defeated Sikkim by six wickets.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POSPLAYERTEAMMIRNOHSAVGBFSR100504S6S
1Agni ChopraCAM510817-16681.7763107.075110620
2N Jagadeesan"}">N JagadeesanTNCA566791321135.8103665.54215311
3Rahul Singh GahlautHYCA55612-214122.4452135.39317520
4Tanmay Agarwal"}">Tanmay AgarwalHYCA55600-366120436137.61216031
5Suyash S PrabhudessaiGOACA59592119774123248.0531601
6Kishan LyndohMECA58572126881.7174077.2913911
7Ricky BhuiACA57550-17578.5795557.5931589
8Sachin BabyKCA59542213177.4386562.6523616
9C PujaraSCA585381243*76.8693057.8412671
10Aryan JuyalUPCA58502120171.7180862.1221496

Agni Chopra is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament, having amassed 817 runs in five matches at an average of 81.70.

Narayan Jagadeesan has maintained his place in the second position with 679 runs in five matches at an average of 135.80.

Rahul Singh Gahlaut has jumped to third place from fifth. He has made 612 runs in five matches at an average of 122.40.

Tanmay Agarwal has slipped to fourth place from third and has 600 runs to his name in five matches at an average of 120.

Suyash Prabhudessai has jumped to fifth place from ninth, having amassed 592 runs in nine innings at an average of 74. Jyotsnil Singh scored an unbeaten 234 runs for Baroda against Delhi and was the highest scorer in Round 5. He has jumped to the 11th position.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POSPLAYERTEAMMIWKTSORBBIAVGECONSR4W5W
1Gourav YadavCAP5939181.4465711.922.5527.9405
2Mohit JangraCAM5936265.2778621.612.9344.2223
3H A WalunjMHCA51036199.5551815.32.7533.314
4K C CariappaCAM5934297.5690620.292.3152.5513
5Tanay Thyagarajan"}">Tanay ThyagarajanHYCA51033116.5506615.334.3321.2403
6Sagar P UdeshiCAP4828198.4513718.322.5842.5722
7Mohit AvasthiMCA51028122.1391713.963.226.1703
8R Sai KishoreTNCA5827181.5509518.852.7940.441
9Rajesh MohantyOCA4826124.5406515.613.2528.813
10Kumar Kartikeya SinghMPCA51026202.5445617.112.1946.831

Gourav Yadav has jumped to first place on the list of bowlers with the most wickets. He has picked 39 wickets in five matches at an average of 11.92.

Mohit Jangra has slipped to second position from first and has taken 36 wickets in five games at an average of 21.61.

Hitesh Walunj has jumped to third place from 10th with 36 wickets to his name. KC Cariappa has slipped to fourth place from third and has picked 34 wickets in five matches.

Tanay Thyagarajan has moved to fifth place from fourth and has picked up 33 wickets in five matches at an average of 15.33. Aryan Borah picked a total of 12 wickets in his first outing against Sikkim in Round 5 and is in the 72nd place.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...