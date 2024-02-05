Ranji Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Round 5 (Updated) ft. Jyotsnil Singh and Aryan Borah

A total of 19 matches were played in Round 5 of the Ranji Trophy 2024. While a total of five teams managed to win by an innings margin, eight matches ended in a draw.

In Elite Group A, Jharkhand, Services, and Saurashtra won their matches. Services had an interesting outing against Haryana, defeating them by a mere one-run margin.

Andhra and Mumbai won their matches in Elite Group B by an innings margin. The other two matches between Kerala and Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh and Assam ended in a draw.

In Elite Group C, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka won their matches while chasing the target. Tripura defeated Gujarat by 156 runs, while the match between Punjab and Chandigarh ended in a draw.

All four matches in Elite Group D ended in a draw. Hyderabad and Nagaland won their matches by an inning margin. Meghalaya defeated Sikkim by six wickets.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POS PLAYER TEAM M I R NO HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Agni Chopra CAM 5 10 817 - 166 81.7 763 107.07 5 1 106 20 2 N Jagadeesan"}">N Jagadeesan TNCA 5 6 679 1 321 135.8 1036 65.54 2 1 53 11 3 Rahul Singh Gahlaut HYCA 5 5 612 - 214 122.4 452 135.39 3 1 75 20 4 Tanmay Agarwal"}">Tanmay Agarwal HYCA 5 5 600 - 366 120 436 137.61 2 1 60 31 5 Suyash S Prabhudessai GOACA 5 9 592 1 197 74 1232 48.05 3 1 60 1 6 Kishan Lyndoh MECA 5 8 572 1 268 81.71 740 77.29 1 3 91 1 7 Ricky Bhui ACA 5 7 550 - 175 78.57 955 57.59 3 1 58 9 8 Sachin Baby KCA 5 9 542 2 131 77.43 865 62.65 2 3 61 6 9 C Pujara SCA 5 8 538 1 243* 76.86 930 57.84 1 2 67 1 10 Aryan Juyal UPCA 5 8 502 1 201 71.71 808 62.12 2 1 49 6

Agni Chopra is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament, having amassed 817 runs in five matches at an average of 81.70.

Narayan Jagadeesan has maintained his place in the second position with 679 runs in five matches at an average of 135.80.

Rahul Singh Gahlaut has jumped to third place from fifth. He has made 612 runs in five matches at an average of 122.40.

Tanmay Agarwal has slipped to fourth place from third and has 600 runs to his name in five matches at an average of 120.

Suyash Prabhudessai has jumped to fifth place from ninth, having amassed 592 runs in nine innings at an average of 74. Jyotsnil Singh scored an unbeaten 234 runs for Baroda against Delhi and was the highest scorer in Round 5. He has jumped to the 11th position.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POS PLAYER TEAM M I WKTS O R BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Gourav Yadav CAP 5 9 39 181.4 465 7 11.92 2.55 27.94 0 5 2 Mohit Jangra CAM 5 9 36 265.2 778 6 21.61 2.93 44.22 2 3 3 H A Walunj MHCA 5 10 36 199.5 551 8 15.3 2.75 33.3 1 4 4 K C Cariappa CAM 5 9 34 297.5 690 6 20.29 2.31 52.55 1 3 5 Tanay Thyagarajan"}">Tanay Thyagarajan HYCA 5 10 33 116.5 506 6 15.33 4.33 21.24 0 3 6 Sagar P Udeshi CAP 4 8 28 198.4 513 7 18.32 2.58 42.57 2 2 7 Mohit Avasthi MCA 5 10 28 122.1 391 7 13.96 3.2 26.17 0 3 8 R Sai Kishore TNCA 5 8 27 181.5 509 5 18.85 2.79 40.4 4 1 9 Rajesh Mohanty OCA 4 8 26 124.5 406 5 15.61 3.25 28.8 1 3 10 Kumar Kartikeya Singh MPCA 5 10 26 202.5 445 6 17.11 2.19 46.8 3 1

Gourav Yadav has jumped to first place on the list of bowlers with the most wickets. He has picked 39 wickets in five matches at an average of 11.92.

Mohit Jangra has slipped to second position from first and has taken 36 wickets in five games at an average of 21.61.

Hitesh Walunj has jumped to third place from 10th with 36 wickets to his name. KC Cariappa has slipped to fourth place from third and has picked 34 wickets in five matches.

Tanay Thyagarajan has moved to fifth place from fourth and has picked up 33 wickets in five matches at an average of 15.33. Aryan Borah picked a total of 12 wickets in his first outing against Sikkim in Round 5 and is in the 72nd place.

