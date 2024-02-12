Ranji Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Round 6 (Updated) ft. Tanmay Agarwal and Jalaj Saxena

A total of 18 matches were played in round six of the Ranji Trophy 2024. Four out of these were won by the teams by an innings margin while four ended in a draw.
Haryana, Services, Vidarbha, and Saurashtra won matches in Elite Group A. Haryana and Services defeated Jharkhand and Manipur respectively by an innings margin. Vidarbha defeated Maharashtra by 10 wickets, while Saurashtra won their match against Rajasthan by 218 runs.
In Elite Group B, Assam defeated Bihar by nine wickets and Kerala defeated Bengal by 109 runs. The remaining two matches between Andhra and Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai and Chhattisgarh ended in a draw.
Gujarat defeated Punjab by a massive margin of 299 runs and Railways won their match against Goa by 63 runs. The remaining two matches in Elite Group C between Chandigarh and Tripura and Karnataka and Tamil Nadu ended in a draw.
Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir were victorious in Elite Group D. Madhya Pradesh had a massive win over Baroda by an innings and 52 runs.
Hyderabad defeated Nagaland by an innings and 68 runs in the first semi-final in the Plate Group. In the second semi-final, Meghalaya defeated Mizoram by six wickets. Hyderabad and Meghalaya will play the final of the Plate Group and the match will start on Saturday, February 17.
Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Runs List
Agni Chopra is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has scored 939 runs in six matches at an average of 78.25 and a strike rate of 103.30.
Ricky Bhui has jumped to second place from seventh and has amassed 773 runs in six matches at an average of 85.89. Tanmay Agarwal has moved to third place from fourth. He has made 764 runs in six matches at an average of 127.33.
Narayan Jagadeesan has slipped to fourth position from second and has made 727 runs in eight innings at an average of 103.86. Sachin Baby has moved to fifth place from eighth and has 717 runs to his name in 11 innings at an average of 79.67.
Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List
Tanay Thyagarajan has jumped to first place from fifth and has taken 46 wickets so far in six matches at an average of 14.13. Mohit Jangra is still in second position and has 43 wickets to his name in six matches at an average of 19.95.
H A Walunj is still the third-highest wicket-taker this season and has picked 40 wickets in six matches at an average of 17.37.
Gourav Yadav has slipped to fourth place from first and has taken 39 wickets in six matches at an average of 12.17. K C Cariappa has picked 39 wickets in six matches at an average of 20.66 and has moved to fifth place from fourth.
Jalaj Saxena bowled his career-best bowling figure against Bengal and took nine wickets for 68 runs. He has jumped to ninth place on this list of the bowlers with the most wickets this season.
