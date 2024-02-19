Ranji Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Round 7 (Updated) ft. Agni Chopra and Tanay Thyagarajan

A total of 16 matches were played in round seven of the Ranji Trophy 2024. Four out of these were won by the teams by an innings margin, while five ended in a draw.

Saurashtra, Jharkhand, and Vidarbha won matches in Elite Group A. Saurashtra defeated Manipur by an innings margin. Vidarbha defeated Haryana by 115 runs, while Jharkhand won their match against Rajasthan by 89 runs. Maharashtra vs. Services ended in a draw.

In Elite Group B, Mumbai defeated Assam by an innings and 80 runs, and Bengal defeated Bihar by an innings and 204 runs. The remaining two matches between Andhra and Kerala and Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh ended in a draw.

Gujarat defeated Goa by seven wickets, Railways won their match against Tripura by five wickets, and Tamil Nadu won their seventh round game against Punjab by nine wickets. The remaining match in Elite Group C between Chandigarh and Karnataka ended in a draw.

Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh were victorious in Elite Group D. Uttarakhand vs. Baroda ended in a draw.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POS PLAYER TEAM M I R NO HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Agni Chopra CAM 6 12 939 - 166 78.25 909 103.3 5 3 120 24 2 Ricky Bhui ACA 7 11 861 1 175 86.1 1554 55.4 4 3 92 13 3 Sachin Baby"}">Sachin Baby KCA 7 12 830 2 131 83 1420 58.45 4 4 92 7 4 C Pujara SCA 7 11 781 1 243* 78.1 1325 58.94 3 2 90 2 5 N Jagadeesan TNCA 7 10 775 2 321 96.88 1189 65.18 2 1 60 13 6 Tanmay Agarwal"}">Tanmay Agarwal HYCA 7 8 765 - 366 96.63 639 119.71 3 1 72 34 7 Kishan Lyndoh MECA 7 12 695 2 268 69.5 932 74.57 1 4 107 1 8 Suyash S Prabhudessai GOACA 7 13 687 1 197 57.25 1451 47.34 3 2 68 1 9 Rahul Singh Gahlaut HYCA 7 8 682 1 214 97.43 505 135.04 3 2 84 23 10 Aditya Tare CAU 7 12 650 - 100 54.17 993 65.45 1 5 83 3

Agni Chopra is still the leading run scorer in the tournament and has scored 939 runs in six matches at an average of 78.25 and a strike rate of 103.30.

Ricky Bhui continues to occupy second place and has amassed 861 runs in seven matches at an average of 86.

Tanmay Agarwal has moved down to sixth place from third. He has made 765 runs in seven matches at an average of 96.63.

Sachin Baby catapults to third place from fifth and has 830 runs to his name in 12 innings at an average of 83.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POS PLAYER TEAM M I WKTS O R BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Tanay Thyagarajan"}">Tanay Thyagarajan HYCA 7 14 56 217.5 839 7 14.98 3.85 23.33 0 7 2 Mohit Jangra CAM 6 11 43 289 858 6 19.95 2.96 40.32 2 4 3 Gourav Yadav CAP 7 11 41 217.4 598 7 14.58 2.74 31.85 0 5 4 H A Walunj MHCA 7 13 41 308.1 830 8 20.24 2.69 45.09 2 4 5 K C Cariappa CAM 6 11 39 336.5 806 6 20.66 2.39 51.82 2 3 6 D A Jadeja SCA 7 12 39 271.5 710 7 18.2 2.61 41.82 3 3 7 D Dhapola CAU 7 12 38 173 536 6 14.1 3.09 27.31 2 4 8 R Sai Kishore TNCA 7 12 38 288.1 790 5 20.78 2.74 45.5 5 1 9 Ajith Ram S TNCA 6 10 36 192.4 487 6 13.52 2.52 32.11 3 2 10 Akash Kumar MECA 5 10 34 157 442 7 13 2.81 27.7 3 2

Tanay Thyagarajan continues to top the Ranji Trophy wickets chart with 56 wickets so far in seven matches at an average of 14.98.

Mohit Jangra is still in second place and has 43 wickets to his name in six matches at an average of 19.95.

Gourav Yadav is the third-highest wicket-taker this season and has picked up 41 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.58.

H.A. Walunj has slipped to fourth place from third place and has taken 41 wickets in seven matches at an average of 20.24.

K.C. Cariappa has picked up 39 wickets in six matches at an average of 20.66 and continues to remain in the 5th spot.

