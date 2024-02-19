Ranji Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Round 7 (Updated) ft. Agni Chopra and Tanay Thyagarajan

By Sportz Connect
Modified Feb 19, 2024
Ranji Trophy 2024: Top run-getters
A total of 16 matches were played in round seven of the Ranji Trophy 2024. Four out of these were won by the teams by an innings margin, while five ended in a draw.

Saurashtra, Jharkhand, and Vidarbha won matches in Elite Group A. Saurashtra defeated Manipur by an innings margin. Vidarbha defeated Haryana by 115 runs, while Jharkhand won their match against Rajasthan by 89 runs. Maharashtra vs. Services ended in a draw.

In Elite Group B, Mumbai defeated Assam by an innings and 80 runs, and Bengal defeated Bihar by an innings and 204 runs. The remaining two matches between Andhra and Kerala and Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh ended in a draw.

Gujarat defeated Goa by seven wickets, Railways won their match against Tripura by five wickets, and Tamil Nadu won their seventh round game against Punjab by nine wickets. The remaining match in Elite Group C between Chandigarh and Karnataka ended in a draw.

Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh were victorious in Elite Group D. Uttarakhand vs. Baroda ended in a draw.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POSPLAYERTEAMMIRNOHSAVGBFSR100504S6S
1Agni ChopraCAM612939-16678.25909103.35312024
2Ricky BhuiACA711861117586.1155455.4439213
3Sachin Baby"}">Sachin BabyKCA712830213183142058.4544927
4C PujaraSCA7117811243*78.1132558.9432902
5N JagadeesanTNCA710775232196.88118965.18216013
6Tanmay Agarwal"}">Tanmay AgarwalHYCA78765-36696.63639119.71317234
7Kishan LyndohMECA712695226869.593274.57141071
8Suyash S PrabhudessaiGOACA713687119757.25145147.3432681
9Rahul Singh GahlautHYCA78682121497.43505135.04328423
10Aditya TareCAU712650-10054.1799365.4515833

Agni Chopra is still the leading run scorer in the tournament and has scored 939 runs in six matches at an average of 78.25 and a strike rate of 103.30.

Ricky Bhui continues to occupy second place and has amassed 861 runs in seven matches at an average of 86.

Tanmay Agarwal has moved down to sixth place from third. He has made 765 runs in seven matches at an average of 96.63.

Sachin Baby catapults to third place from fifth and has 830 runs to his name in 12 innings at an average of 83.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POSPLAYERTEAMMIWKTSORBBIAVGECONSR4W5W
1Tanay Thyagarajan"}">Tanay ThyagarajanHYCA71456217.5839714.983.8523.3307
2Mohit JangraCAM61143289858619.952.9640.3224
3Gourav YadavCAP71141217.4598714.582.7431.8505
4H A WalunjMHCA71341308.1830820.242.6945.0924
5K C CariappaCAM61139336.5806620.662.3951.8223
6D A JadejaSCA71239271.5710718.22.6141.8233
7D DhapolaCAU71238173536614.13.0927.3124
8R Sai KishoreTNCA71238288.1790520.782.7445.551
9Ajith Ram STNCA61036192.4487613.522.5232.1132
10Akash KumarMECA510341574427132.8127.732

Tanay Thyagarajan continues to top the Ranji Trophy wickets chart with 56 wickets so far in seven matches at an average of 14.98.

Mohit Jangra is still in second place and has 43 wickets to his name in six matches at an average of 19.95.

Gourav Yadav is the third-highest wicket-taker this season and has picked up 41 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.58.

H.A. Walunj has slipped to fourth place from third place and has taken 41 wickets in seven matches at an average of 20.24.

K.C. Cariappa has picked up 39 wickets in six matches at an average of 20.66 and continues to remain in the 5th spot.

