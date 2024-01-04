Ranji Trophy 2024: When and where to watch the tournament?

India’s premier domestic tournament, the Ranji Trophy, is back for another season. The 2024 edition is set to kick-start on January 5, 2024. The tournament will be played across 70 days with the final to be played from 10th to 14th March 2024.

This will be the 89th edition of the tournament. Saurashtra are the defending champions. They went on to defeat Bengal in the previous edition in the final at the iconic Eden Gardens. As many as 38 teams from 28 states and four Union Territories of the country will take part in the tournament this season.

The teams are divided into five groups to battle out for ultimate glory. 32 teams will be part of the Elite Groups while six teams are placed in the Plate Group. Mumbai is the most successful team in the history of the Ranji Trophy, winning the tournament 41 times.

The teams placed in the Elite Groups are set to play seven matches each. The teams finishing in the top two positions from each group will progress to the quarter-finals. Winners of the quarter-finals will then play the semi-finals and further, winners of the semi-finals will go on to play the finals eventually.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Groups

Elite Group A: Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Services, Vidarbha

Elite Group B: Andhra, Assam, Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh

Elite Group C: Chandigarh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab, Railways, Tamil Nadu, Tripura

Elite Group D: Baroda, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Puducherry, Uttarakhand

Plate Group: Nagaland, Hyderabad, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh.

Ranji Trophy 2024: When to watch

The 2024 season will begin on January 5 and will go on till March 14. Matches in the group stage will be played from January 5 and will go on till February 19.

The teams placed in the Elite Groups will play seven games each while teams in the Plate Group will play five matches each. With the tournament set to span across 70 days, each match is set to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Where to watch

The 89th edition of the tournament will be streamed online for fans to watch.

Selected matches from the group stage can be viewed live on the popular streaming platform Jio Cinema. Live streaming of selected matches (group stage) will thus be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Live Streaming details and channel list:

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema app and website.

