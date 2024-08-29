Rashid Khan missing from Afghanistan's preliminary squad for one-off Test against New Zealand due to back injury: Reports

Afghanistan's premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been left out of the team's preliminary 20-member squad picked for the one-off Test against New Zealand due to a back injury. The cricketer reportedly suffered the injury while featuring in the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL), Afghanistan's T20 tournament, last month.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) named a 20-member preliminary squad for the one-off Test against New Zealand to be played in Greater Noida from September 9 to September 13 on Monday, August 26. Rashid's name was missing from the squad. The star cricketer was earlier ruled out of The Hundred too due to a hamstring injury.

A report in ESPNcricinfo on Thursday quoted Afghanistan's team management as saying that Rashid picked up a back injury while representing Speen Ghar Tigers (SGT) in the Shpageeza Cricket League.

The 25-year-old played three matches in the Shpageeza Cricket League. He registered figures of 3-9 and 2-27 in the first two matches. In the third game against Amo Sharks, he smacked 53 off 26 and picked up 1-20. As per the report, it was during this match that Rashid experienced pain in his back as a result of which he missed the team's next game as well.

The seasoned cricketer has had his fair share injury troubles in the recent past. He underwent surgery for a back injury after the ODI World Cup in India in October-November last year. He returned to cricketing action during a T20I series against Ireland this March this year. As mentioned earlier, Rashid's journey in this year's Hundred was also cut short due to a hamstring issue.

Rashid-less Afghanistan will face a tough task against New Zealand in one-off Test

Minus Rashid, Afghanistan will face a tough challenge when they take on New Zealand in the one-off Test at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground next month. The 20-member preliminary squad members have begun training in Greater Noida without their star spinner.

In five Test matches, Rashid has claimed 34 wickets at an average of 22.35, with four five-fers and two ten-wicket match hauls. Overall, Afghanistan have featured in nine Test matches so far, winning three and losing six. They have tasted defeats in the last three Tests they have played in.

