Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to leave BBL for international duty with Afghanistan

Rashid Khan will leave the BBL for Afghanistan duty on Monday
Sachin Sharma
ANALYST
Modified 10 Jan 2021, 14:33 IST
News
BBL stars Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be unable to continue playing in the league. The trio will depart for the UAE soon to take part in Afghanistan's upcoming ODI series against Ireland.

The Adelaide Strikers' game against the Melbourne Stars on Monday will mark Rashid Khan's final game of BBL 2020-21. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, meanwhile, will play his final game for the Brisbane Heat on Thursday.

And Mohammad Nabi has already played his final game for the Melbourne Renegades on Friday. He produced a match-winning innings of 71 runs from just 41 balls to help his side earn an unlikely win against Adelaide Strikers.

The trio's departure for Afghanistan duty is undoubtedly a big blow for the Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, and Melbourne Renegades, as we head into the business end of the BBL. Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have all been star performers in the BBL over the years, and have impressed this season as well.

Rashid Khan has picked up 14 wickets in nine matches so far, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman has 12 scalps in eight games till now. Mohammad Nabi has only bowled 15 overs, yet managed to take four wickets. He has also made an impact with the bat with some big innings.

BBL star trio to help Afghanistan qualify for 2023 World Cup qualifier

Mohammad Nabi
Mohammad Nabi

The BBL's loss is Afghanistan's gain as the country will have their star players available for the key series against Ireland, which is a part of the 2020–23 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

The tournament is vital as it will provide an opportunity to qualify for the 2023 World Cup qualifier. Naturally those in charge at the BBL weren't able to convince the Afghanistan board to let Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman stay on in Australia.

The three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Ireland is due to get underway on January 21.

Published 10 Jan 2021, 14:33 IST
