Rashid Khan named Afghanistan's new T20I captain ahead of T20 World Cup

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has appointed Rashid Khan as its new T20I skipper, with the leg-spinner set to lead his country at the upcoming T20 World Cup. Najibullah Zadran, meanwhile, has been named his deputy.

Afghanistan last played a T20I series in March, when they beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in a three-match series. Asghar Afghan captained the Afghans in the series.

In a statement released by the ACB, the governing body stated that the decision to appoint Rashid Khan as the new T20I skipper had been taken, keeping his experience, brilliant performance, and leadership skills in mind. The statement read:

"Rashid, one of the well-known global faces of the game , was selected by senior ACB leadership led by ACB Chairman Farhan Yousefzai, for the role considering his experience, brilliant performance as well as leadership skills with the National team over the years."

Rashid Khan's big test will come at the upcoming T20 World Cup, where Afghanistan are placed with England, India and South Africa in Group B. Two further teams will join them in the group after the qualifiers.

Rashid Khan is currently in England to play in the T20 Blast and The Hundred

Given Rashid Khan's ability with both the bat and ball, the Afghanistan star is one of the most in-demand players in franchise cricket across the globe. The leg-spinner is currently in England, where he will soon be in action for the Sussex Sharks in the T20 Blast.

Rashid is also set to ply his trade in the inaugural edition of The Hundred for the Trent Rockets, who have the likes of Joe Root, Dawid Malan and Alex Hales in their ranks.

Recently, the 22-year-old shared an amusing video on Instagram where he was seen playing golf at a driving range. He emulated MS Dhoni's trademark helicopter shot while trying his hand at golf.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, a well-known golf-lover, posted a cheeky comment on the post, urging Rashid Khan to try a switch hit next time.

