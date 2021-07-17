Watch: Rashid Khan plays an outrageous shot in the Vitality blast

Rashid Khan's first appearance for Sussex in the Vitality Blast this season was a forgettable one for the star spinner. He proved to be expensive and failed to pick up a single wicket. However, in the first innings, Rashid Khan (26 in 13 balls) played a useful cameo to propel his side to a good total.

During his entertaining 13-ball knock, he hit some lusty blows to the boundaries. However, one shot stood out among the others and Rashid Khan himself was so impressed by it that he shared it as a story on his Instagram handle. He also added a caption:

Now we need a name for this shot!!

You can view the story here.

The Afghanistan T20I skipper played the unconventional stroke during the T20 contest between Sussex and Hampshire at Southampton on Friday. Hampshire beat Sussex by six wickets to clinch the game as they chased down 184 with four balls to spare. Rashid Khan's (0/41) failure with the ball was one of the major reasons for his side's inability to defend a decent total of 183.

Rashid Khan is cutting loose!



A huge 6 from the international star ⭐️



Watch #Blast21 live: https://t.co/YlrUmoqCct pic.twitter.com/lYBs9RmKgF — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 16, 2021

Had the drive to be the best since childhood: Rashid Khan

On the Curtly & Karishma Show, Rashid Khan recently revealed that he always wanted to be the best at his craft. He added that he developed a positive competitive attitude while indulging in sports with his brothers at home.

“I don't know if I am the best or not. Since childhood, while playing with brothers at home, I had that kind of mentality in my mind that I have to be the best. That is just how I grew up. Even when I played with friends, I wanted to be the best. It was positive jealousy I had in mind. It is not that I wished something bad for somebody else, I just wanted to be better than them in every field. Whether I was batting, bowling or fielding, I just had that energy,” said Rashid Khan.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee