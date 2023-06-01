Rashid Khan ruled out of Afghanistan's first 2 ODIs vs Sri Lanka with back injury

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been ruled out of Afghanistan's first two of the three upcoming ODIs against Sri Lanka with a lower back injury, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed late Wednesday, May 31. The 24-year-old is expected to return for the series' final match on June 7.

Rashid was a crucial part of the Gujarat Titans' (GT) recently concluded IPL 2023 campaign. GT reached the final but lost on the last ball to MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"Afghanistan’s Bowling Ace Rashid Khan has sustained a low back injury which forces him out of the first two games against Sri Lanka. The Team Physio’s report confirms the injury and states that he will remain under full medical observation and is expected to return for the final ODI on June 7. Get well soon Champ!" the ACB said.

The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghan team would feel they have enough quality to not miss their best bowler too much. Apart from household names Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, they also have 18-year-old Noor Ahmad, who enjoyed a fruitful IPL 2023 season for the Titans alongside his compatriot.

All three ODIs will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. Both teams will look at the series as much-needed practice for the 2023 ODI World Cup in October-November. While Afghanistan have secured direct qualification for the tournament, Sri Lanka will have to go through the qualification round.

Rashid Khan enjoyed his best season in the IPL

The leg-spinner made merry in his second season for the Titans. In 17 matches, he picked up a career-best 27 wickets at an average of 20.44 and an excellent strike rate of 14.89.

With the bat, too, he struck 130 runs at 216.67 - his best on both counts - including an entertaining 79 (32) against Mumbai Indians.

