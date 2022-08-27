Asia Cup 2022: [WATCH] “Game day all set and ready to go”- Rashid Khan on fire, smashes no-look helicopter shot in the nets

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's star all-rounder, is working hard in the nets to give his team a terrific start to the Asia Cup opener against Sri Lanka on Saturday (August 27). While bowling spin is his forte, he is spending quality time strengthening his power game during the practice session.

In a video shared on Instagram, Rashid Khan was seen working on his finishing abilities. He also smashed a no-look six, which he would like to execute in upcoming matches in the tournament. Sharing the clip on the social media site, he wrote:

“Game day all set and ready to go.”

Gujarat Titans champion player Rashid Khan has been in decent form for the last three matches, where he has scalped six wickets, including 3/25 for Trent Rockets against the London Spirit in The Hundred.

“Virat and Babar are equally tough to bowl against”- Rashid Khan ahead of Asia Cup

The former Afghanistan captain has revealed that he finds it tough to bowl to world-class batters like Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. For this matchup to happen, Afghanistan needs to defeat Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group B to meet India or Pakistan in the Super 4 stages of the tournament.

Speaking to Sports Journalist Sawera Pasha on YouTube, he said:

"For me, both Virat and Babar are equally tough to bowl against. The type of batters they are, they won't spare a loose delivery. So, for me, both are tough to bowl, but I enjoy the challenge. There is no chance that I will bowl a loose ball to both of them. I will focus on bowling in the right areas but bought are tough to bowl at.”

Virat Kohli vs. Rashid Khan - 54 runs and two dismissals in T20s

Babar Azam vs. Rashid Khan - 82 runs and six dismissals across formats

Rashid further stated that the likes of Kohli, Azam and Kane Williamson have helped him improve his game.

"Bowling to Babar and Virat is fun and it has also been a great learning curve for me. For Example, when I used to bowl to Kane Williamson at SRH, we had a lot of chats afterward about my bowling. So, his output helped me a lot. I also had discussions with Virat in IPL, and the same goes with Babar too”

LIVE POLL Q. Do you knew that Rashid Khan has picked 472 T20 wickets at just 23? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy