Rashid Latif explains reasons for India's rise and Pakistan's decline in the last decade

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has shed light on why cricket in India has risen to the next level in the last ten years while that in Pakistan has declined. Earlier this year, India showed how strong their bench strength was when they beat Australia in their own den despite being ravaged by injuries.

Rashid Latif believes India's incredible bench strength has been due to the exposure they've got playing under a number of fantastic coaches in the IPL. The 52-year-old feels Pakistan cricket didn't get similar exposure due to which they have struggled to produce match winners in the last decade.

In a video on the YouTube channel 'My Master Cricket Coach', Rashid Latif further underlined the impact of overseas coaches on grooming Indian players in the IPL.

"After 2010, Indian cricket has been on the rise, while we have been on a decline. We aren't able to prepare our coaches scientifically and believe someone's talent more from their naked eye. IPL has been data-driven in India since 2010 and it has helped them immensely in creating their talent pool. Overseas coaches also helped them a lot," Rashid Latif said.

Rashid Latif on former players' involvement in India's cricketing future

Rashid Latif also believes that many former Indian players are now either part of coaching or are heading the administrative body. He believes the reason PSL isn't producing quality cricketers is because of the lack of involvement of former Pakistan players in the team management.

"The former players, as well as overseas coaches, have helped Indian players develop. That has been one main difference between India and Pakistan. We have appointed former Pakistan players as coaches and not many PSL franchises allow them with their team. This has been a huge problem," Latif concluded.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee