“I don’t see [proper] Test spinner, it has become our weak link”- Rashid Latif on Pakistan's spin department in longest format

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has expressed his dissatisfaction with the bowling department of Pakistan in Test cricket. He feels that there is a decline in the quality of proper spinners for the format.

The former Pakistan captain wants the Pakistan Cricket Board and Babar Azam to quickly address the issue.He further suggested that team management should try Shadab Khan if he can fill the void in the near future. The statement comes as Yasir Shah and Mohammad Nawaz failed to play a big role in the Sri Lanka series.

Here's what Rashid Latif said on Cricket Corner YouTube channel:

“We have been dominating in the spin department but we still require good spinners. We had to drop Nauman [Ali] and Sajid [Khan] and bring in new spinner Nawaz besides Yasir's comeback.

"I have a request to Pakistan Cricket Board, selection committee, and Babar Azam to work on it. It has become our weak link. Shadab should be tried and played throughout the season. There should be a future plan. But I do not see a Test spinner which is a big concern for me.”

Latif also mentioned the importance of playing regular spinners as confidence plays a big role in overseas cricket.

“Confidence plays a big factor, as Sajid and Nauman have been playing in last 5-6 Tests. But spinners were changed in Sri Lanka, three new spinners played in Sri Lanka. Nawaz played while Yasir [Shah] made his comeback. Players who are playing regularly usually have more confidence.”

“Pakistan not favourites for T20 World Cup in Australia”- Rashid Latif

The former wicketkeeper-batsman further added that Pakistan, who reached the semi-finals of the last T20 World Cup, are not the favourites but underdogs in the upcoming edition in Australia. The showpiece tournament is slated to take place during October-November later this year.

He stated:

“Pakistan are not the favourites but underdogs for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Their bowling approach has slightly changed but, overall the team is looking positive.”

He also spoke about the few adjustments that Pakistan should make in the batting department, which could benefit them.

“We need players up to No.6 in the batting department. We have Mohammad Rizwan, so there shouldn’t be the issue which came to the fore in the second Test (in Sri Lanka).”

Rashid Latif 66.66% (4 wins out of 6 matches)

Babar Azam 61.53% (8 wins out of 13 matches)

