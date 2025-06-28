Ravi Shastri picks Indian stadium among two preferred venues to host a World Test Championship final

Former India head coach and 1983 World Cup winner Ravi Shastri picked an Indian venue among two preferred stadiums to potentially host a World Test Championship (WTC) final. The finals of the first three WTC editions (2021, 2023, and 2025) have all been held at different venues in England (Southampton, The Oval, and Lord's).

In a conversation with Wisden Cricket, Ravi Shastri picked India's Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia as possible hosts for the WTC finals.

"Once it gets the popularity, it gets the eyebrows it deserves, then it can start shifting. I think MCG can be a great place for a World Test Championship final, Ahmedabad can be a great place for a World Test Championship final. Basically, places where you can draw crowds," he said.

The most recent WTC final (2023-2025 cycle) was played at Lord's where South Africa beat Australia to become new champions. The 2025-2027 cycle is already underway.

Ravi Shastri's message to Team India on resting Jasprit Bumrah for second Test against England

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri has warned the Indian team to think twice before resting ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test against England. India are in England for a five-match series.

The visitors lost the opening Test in Leeds by five wickets. Bumrah, who played the first Test, bagged five wickets in the first innings. The pacer is set to play only three Tests in the entire series, which means he will play only two more of the remaining four Tests.

He is likely to be rested for the second Test due to his workload management. However, it could prove to be a costly move as India are already trailing in the series and cannot afford to slip 2-0 down right at the start.

"If he (Bumrah )was looking at a rest you may have to think twice. If you don't have him and then go 2-0 down it could be an uphill task," Ravi Shastri said (via Sky Sports).

The second Test is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 2, and will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India have never won a Test at Birmingham, losing seven out of the eight games played at the venue so far.

