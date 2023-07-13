Ravichandran Ashwin goes past James Anderson after dominant performance on Day 1 of Dominica Test

Seasoned India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin broke a few records following a dominant bowling effort on Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies at Windsor Park, Roseau in Dominica on Wednesday, July 12.

The 36-year-old registered excellent figures of 5/60 in 24.3 overs as the Windies were bowled out for 150 in 64.3 overs after winning the toss and batting first.

With his 33rd five-wicket haul on Day 1 of the Dominica Test, Ashwin went past England fast bowling legend James Anderson (32) on the list of bowlers with the most five-fers in Test cricket.

Ashwin is playing in his 93rd Test and is now sixth on illustrious list. Only Muttiah Muralitharan (67), Shane Warne (37) Richard Hadlee (36), Anil Kumble (35), and Rangana Herath (34) have taken more five-wicket hauls than the Indian off-spinner in Test cricket.

When Ashwin got the wicket of West Indies opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul on Wednesday, he became the first Indian bowler and fifth overall to dismiss both father and son in Test cricket. The veteran off-spinner had trapped Shivnarine Chanderpaul lbw in a Test 12 years back.

The other bowlers to have dismissed both father and son in Test cricket are Ian Botham (Lance and Chris Cairns), Wasim Akram (Lance and Chris Cairns), Mitchell Starc (Shivnarine and Tagenarine Chanderpaul), and Simon Harmer (Shivnarine and Tagenarine Chanderpaul).

Ashwin completes 700 international scalps

During the course of his five-wicket haul in the first Test against West Indies, Ashwin also completed 700 wickets in international cricket. The off-spinner reached the landmark when he dismissed Alzarri Joseph for 4.

Ashwin thus became only the third Indian bowler to claim 700 international scalps, joining two other spinners - Anil Kumble (956) and Harbhajan Singh (711).

Aswin said after his memorable bowling effort:

“Thought it was a pretty good performance. There was a bit of moisture on the pitch earlier but it started to spin later. Saw on the TV as well that it turned more later. Had to adapt early. It was a bit dry; have to get the pace right to trouble the batsmen. International cricket is all about adapting to different conditions.

The 36-year-old added:

“With so many leagues around, we can get carried away with a few performances in these leagues but international cricket is different.”

Meanwhile, India went to stumps on Day 1 in Dominica at 80/0, with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal unbeaten on 40 and skipper Rohit Sharma on 30.

