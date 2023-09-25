"Ravichandran Ashwin name is enough"- Yuzvendra Chahal reacts after Ashwin's match-winning spell in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Out of favor Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal reacted to Ravichandran Ashwin's magnificent spell in the second ODI against Australia on Sunday (September 24).

In his second match after making a comeback into the Indian ODI side, Ashwin played a crucial role in the series-clinching win in Indore. Men in Blue batted first in the contest and scored a mammoth total of 399/5.

Everyone thought the surface was a batting paradise following the dominant display of Indian batters. However, things looked contrasting when Ravichandran Ashwin bowled in the second innings.

The veteran off-spinner extracted turn consistently and derailed Australia's chase by picking up three crucial wickets. The visitors could not recover from there and were bundled out for 209 and lost the match by 99 runs (DLS method).

Yuzvendra Chahal was impressed with Ashwin's performance against Australia. He expressed his reaction to his spell on X (formerly Twitter) by writing:

"Ravichandran Ashwin name is enough @ashwinravi99 #Legend #INDvsAUS

"I hope this is not the end of Yuzvendra Chahal"- Harbhajan Singh after the leg-spinner was ignored for the ODI World Cup

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was unimpressed with the selectors' decision to ignore Yuzvendra Chahal in the 15-man Indian squad for the upcoming World Cup. He opined that the selected squad lacked in the spin department and felt that Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner's presence would have covered that base.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh said:

"The team is lacking a bit in the spin department, because there is no Yuzvendra Chahal. If we talk about genuine spinners, I don't think there is anyone better than him in India, especially in white-ball cricket. His last few matches have not gone well, but that does not make him a bad bowler at all."

He added:

"I hope this is not the end of Chahal. It is important that the doors remain open for him in the World Cup squad, because he is a proven match-winner. For now, maybe it is fine that you have dropped him because of poor form, but I think that even if he was part of the squad and not the playing XI, it would have helped his confidence atleast."

Do you agree with Harbhajan Singh's views about the Indian World Cup squad? Let us know in the comments section.