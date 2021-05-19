Ravichandran Ashwin reveals he follows European Cricket Series, fans go berserk

Ravichandran Ashwin is an ardent student of the game. Never one to shy away from the game’s technical side, the bowler recently revealed he follows the European Cricket Series closely.

His affinity for the competition came to light on Twitter when Ravichandran Ashwin interacted with fantasy cricket expert Nikhil Popat.

The Prague league was fun, the Krefeld now is even better.😂 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 19, 2021

It all started when Nikhil shared a hilarious clip from ECS, with the tournament once again throwing up one of its iconic unbelievable on-field moments during the Golden Ball. Reacting to the astonishing clip, Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted how the Krefeld league is even better than the Prague league.

In a series of Twitter messages, Ravichandran Ashwin’s knowledge of the ECS was there for everyone to see. The off-spinner displayed a tremendous understanding of the competition, discussing player nicknames and attributes with remarkable accuracy.

Who was the player of tournament?? Wickramasekara the “beast” or Tomar the “tank”.😂😂😂 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 19, 2021

Fans can’t keep calm after Ravichandran Ashwin’s ECS affinity comes to light

The European Cricket Series has gained immense popularity among fans and fantasy cricket aficionados. It was initially launched to popularize cricket in Europe but has garnered a fan following from all over the world. The tournament has gained a reputation for being the source of some of the most mind-boggling and comical moments to take place on a cricket field.

You just keep eye on everything, every data in cricket world 💙🏏 — CRIC👁️EYES (@CricEyes) May 19, 2021

Seeing Ravichandran Ashwin’s interest towards the ECS, the cricketer was cheekily asked by fantasy expert Peeyush Sharma about whether he would like to write fantasy previews for the Krefeld series. The 34-year-old reacted positively to the suggestion, revealing he plays ECS-based fantasy games with his friends.

Will look 😂😂😂🤦‍♂️.. I play it btw with my friends😂 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 19, 2021

Several other fans were left impressed by Ravichandran Ashwin’s love for the game. Fans applauded the bowler for being a true student of the game, as they expressed their astonishment at finding out the spinner keeps a close eye on the league.

Ravichandran Ashwin has a crucial few months ahead of him, with the bowler part of India’s red-ball squad for the World Test Championship Final. With 67 wickets and a game to go, Ravichandran Ashwin is just three behind Pat Cummins in the most-wickets charts. A strong showing against New Zealand could see Ravichandran Ashwin become the tournament’s leading wicket-taker next month.