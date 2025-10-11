"They had spoken to me" - Team India star breaks silence on not being picked for IND vs AUS 2025 ODIs

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has revealed that the captain, coach and selector spoke to him over the decision of not picking him for the upcoming ODI series in Australia. He also asserted that he has not given up hopes of playing the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Jadeja starred with the ball on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, October 11. After India declared their first innings on 518-5, West Indies went to stumps at 140-4 in 43 overs. Left-arm spinner Jadeja claimed 3-37 in 14 overs.

Speaking after the end of the second day's play in Delhi, the veteran cricketer opened on the much-debated decision to leave him out of the Indian squad for the three-match one-day series in Australia. He said:

"I want to play, but it's not in my hands. At the end of the day, the team management, selectors, coach and captain have some thoughts. There would be some reason behind why I have not been picked for the series. They had spoken to me, so I was not surprised when the team was announced. It was good of the captain, coach and selector to speak to me about their thought process."

The 36-year-old, however, added that he still has hopes of featuring in the 2027 World Cup. The experienced all-rounder stated that he would try his best to push for a place in the World Cup if he gets a chance to prove himself in ODIs again.

"Whenever I get a chance next, I will try to continue doing what I have been doing all these years. If I perform well in the one-dayers before the World Cup and if the get a chance, it will be good. Winning the 50-over World Cup is everyone's dream. Last time, we fell just short so this time, if the opportunities arises, we will try to finish it," Jadeja commented.

The Saurashtra all-rounder has the experience of 204 ODIs in which he has scored 2,806 runs and has claimed 231 wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja was part of Team India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Jadeja was part of the India team that won the 2025 Champions Trophy in the UAE earlier this year. He played all five matches, but did not have much to do with the bat. The left-handed batter thrice and scored 27 runs.

The all-rounder was much more effective with the ball. He picked up five wickets at an average of 36.60. The left-arm spinner claimed 2-40 in the semifinal against Australia and 1-30 in the final against New Zealand.

