Ravindra Jadeja brings out trademark sword celebration for 50 in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja celebrated in his trademark style following his half-century against England on Day 2 of the second Test at Edgbaston on Thursday, July 3. The left-hander put on display his sword celebration following his 23rd Test fifty, fourth in England.

Jadeja reached his fifty in the 89th over of India’s first innings. He took a single off Chris Woakes towards the deep square to reach his seventh half-century against England.

Ravindra Jadeja’s knock came as a positive for the tourists, having suffered back-to-back collapses during the opening Test in Leeds. During his knock, he also shared a 100-plus partnership with skipper Shubman Gill for the sixth wicket after the visitors lost half their side for 211 on Day 1.

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja keep India in the driving seat against England

Shubman Gill’s century and Ravindra Jadeja’s fifty helped India stay on top of England in their first innings of the second Test.

At the time of writing, India were 332/5 after 90.3 overs, with Jadeja (50 off 86) and Gill (125 off 232) at the crease. With Washington Sundar still to bat, the tourists will be keen to post a 450-plus total.

Earlier on Day 1, Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his consistent run, scoring 87 runs off 107 deliveries, comprising 13 boundaries. Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant also chipped in with 31 (50) and 25 (42), respectively. Chris Woakes has been the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, returning with two wickets.

The Ben Stokes-led side are 1-0 ahead in the ongoing five-match series following their five-wicket win over India in Leeds. The hosts successfully chased down 371 at the aforementioned venue. England have also defeated India at the current venue, chasing 378 at Edgbaston in 2022. Thus, India will have to put their best foot forward to level the series 1-1. They are playing without World No.1 Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks. He has been rested to manage his workload.

