Ravindra Jadeja creates history as Test all-rounder ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has created Test history ahead of the upcoming England tour. Team India are set to tour England for a five-match Test series in June this year.

Jadeja now holds the record for the longest streak as the No.1 all-rounder in men's Test cricket. He has been the top-ranked Test all-rounder for 1,151 consecutive days as of Wednesday, May 14.

Jadeja rose to the spot on March 9, 2022, displacing West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, and remains at the top. He currently has 400 rating points.

While big names such as Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and now Virat Kohli, have all retired from Test cricket, Jadeja is among the senior-most players in the team in the longest format.

Ravindra Jadeja's numbers in Test cricket

Ravindra Jadeja made his Test debut against England in Nagpur back in 2012. He has gone on to establish himself as one of the finest all-rounders of all time in the format.

He has played 80 Tests so far and has scored 3370 runs at an average of 34.74, with four hundreds and 22 half-centuries. With the ball, Jadeja has accounted for 323 wickets at an average of 24.14 with 13 four-wicket, 15 five-wicket, and three ten-wicket hauls.

In the 2024 season, Ravindra Jadeja played 12 Tests and scored 527 runs at an average of 29.27 with one hundred and three fifties. He picked up 48 wickets from these 12 games at an average of 24.29, with three five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul.

For his impressive performances throughout the season, the star Indian all-rounder was also included in the ICC Test Team of the Year in 2024. With the likes of Ashwin, Rohit, and Kohli gone, Jadeja will have a massive role to play for the country in the upcoming five-Test series in England in June.

