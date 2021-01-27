Ravindra Jadeja falls to eighth position on the latest ICC ODI Rankings for all-rounders

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has slipped to the eighth position on the ICC ODI Rankings for all-rounders. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has overtaken Jadeja on the charts, courtesy of his all-round brilliance in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Ireland.

Before the Afghanistan vs Ireland series, Ravindra Jadeja held the seventh position, with Rashid Khan at number eight. Jadeja has not played an ODI match since December 2. Meanwhile, Rashid scored 103 runs and scalped seven wickets in the three ODIs against Ireland.

Thus, Khan moved up to sixth on the all-rounders' rankings with 270 rating points. Colin de Grandhomme, who held the sixth rank in the previous charts, has dropped to number seven. There were no other changes in the top 10 as Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Nabi retained the top two positions.

Shakib Al Hasan did not play any ODI game last year because of his one-year suspension. The Bangladeshi all-rounder made his comeback in the recently-concluded series against West Indies, where his 113 runs and six wickets powered Bangladesh to a 3-0 win.

Ravindra Jadeja will likely return in the ODI series against England

Ravindra Jadeja suffered a thumb injury during the ICC World Test Championship series against Australia

Ravindra Jadeja has been India's best all-rounder in ODI cricket in the last four-five years. He has worked hard on his batting skills and had a game-changing partnership of 150 runs with Hardik Pandya in his previous ODI match.

Unfortunately, Jadeja injured his thumb during the third Test of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He has also been ruled out of the upcoming Test series versus England.

However, fans expect him to be fit for the subsequent ODIs and T20Is. Jadeja will try to make it to the top 5 of the ICC Rankings with top-quality performances in the 50-over games against England.