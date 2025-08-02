Ravindra Jadeja gives a thumbs up as fan changes T-shirt to prevent sight-screen issues in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja praised a fan for his extraordinary gesture on Day 3 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Saturday, August 2. The left-handed batter was facing issues with the fan with a red T-shirt sitting near the sight-screen in front of the bowler. The sight-screen manager offered him a grey-colored T-shirt, and he obliged, getting a thumbs-up from the batter.Sharing the video on Instagram, Sony Sports Network wrote:“Red shirt, but total green flag.”Watch the clip below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, Ravindra Jadeja smashed 53 off 77 balls, comprising five boundaries. With this, he also completed 500 runs in the five-match series. The 36-year-old finished with 516 runs in 10 innings, comprising one century and five fifties. The World No.1-ranked Test all-rounder has also bagged seven wickets (and counting) in the series.Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar’s half-centuries help India stretch their lead to 373 against England in the 5th TestHalf-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar helped India set a 374-run target for England in the fifth Test. Sundar scored a quickfire 53 off 46 balls, hitting four sixes and as many fours.Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 118 runs off 164 balls, including two sixes and 14 boundaries. Nightwatchman Akash Deep also slammed 66 off 94 deliveries. The duo put on a 107-run partnership for the third wicket. Meanwhile, Josh Tongue starred with the ball for England, bagging a fifer. Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton took three and two wickets, respectively.In response, England were 50/1 at stumps on Day 3, with Ben Duckett (34) at the crease. They need 324 more runs to win the match. Mohammed Siraj knocked over Zak Crawley for 14, striking on the last ball of the day.No teams have chased a 250-plus score at the venue since 2000. England’s highest successful chase against India in Tests was 378 in Birmingham (2022). They recently chased down 371 against the visitors in the series opener at Headingley.India must win the game to avoid their third consecutive Test series loss after Australia (1-3 away) and New Zealand (0-3 at home).Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.