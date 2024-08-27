Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj & Umran Malik to miss 2024 Duleep Trophy; 2 replacements named 

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowlers Mohammad Siraj and Umran Malik will be out of action for the 2024 Duleep Trophy. The tournament will begin on September 5.

According to a media advisory from the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI), both pacers are suffering from an illness. They will not be able to recover in time before the domestic tournament starts.

Out of favor pacer Navdeep Saini and Pondicherry fast bowler Gaurav Yadav have been named as replacements for Siraj and Umran in the India B and C squads, respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja, who was to play for India B in the tournament, has also been released. The 35-year-old, along with Team India players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, will be seen in action in the Test series against Bangladesh, starting September 19, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Trending

Here is what the media advisory stated:

"Pacer Navdeep Saini will replace Mohd. Siraj in the Team B squad while Gaurav Yadav will replace Umran Malik in the Team C squad. Both Siraj and Malik are suffering from an illness and are not expected to be fit in time for their Duleep Trophy fixtures. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been released from the Team B squad."

Expand Tweet

Updated squad for India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).

Updated squad for India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

2024 Duleep Trophy to commence on September 5

Team India opener Shubman Gill will be leading India A in the 2024 Duleep Trophy

The 2024 edition of the Duleep Trophy is set to kick off on September 5. The tournament will begin with India A taking on India B at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

This edition of the tournament will see several first-team players in the four squads as they prepare for the Test series against Bangladesh. Team India opener Shubhman Gill will be the captain of India A while Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shreyas Iyer will be leading India B, India C, and India D, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️