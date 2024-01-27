"Ravindra Jadeja is probably the best cricketer in the world"- Sunil Gavaskar during Day 3 of India vs England first Test

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar claimed that Ravindra Jadeja could be the best cricketer going around given what the latter offers in terms of his all-round ability.

Jadeja has been invaluable to the Indian team in Tests, especially since 2019, and his knock of 87 from 180 balls against England in the ongoing Test in Hyderabad proved it once again. Gavaskar shed light on just how much value the southpaw adds across all three departments, along with the latter's sense of humor in the dressing room.

Here's what Sunil Gavaskar said on air about Ravindra Jadeja:

"Jadeja is probably the best cricketer in the world with the contribution he makes with bat, ball and in the field. He adds so much value to the team and by all accounts he is an absolute delight in the changing room as well."

Jadeja might count himself unlucky as he was adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire and then the third umpire, despite there being enough ambiguity to suggest the ball might have just brushed the edge of his bat before hitting his pad.

India need Ravindra Jadeja the bowler to step up once again

The hosts added just 15 runs to their overnight score as they were bundled out for 436 in their first innings. Joe Root was the pick of the England bowlers with figures of 4/79 and ensured that Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel did not get a good start on Day 3.

England seemed to have taken that momentum with them in their second innings as the visitors wiped off a deficit of 89 runs with the loss of just one wicket before the end of the first session. Their aggressive style of batting has caught the hosts off-guard, with spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin both proving to be expensive.

Jadeja has just bowled one over so far and the hosts need him to bowl a successful spell in the second session. India will not want to chase a tricky target in the fourth innings and Jadeja could be a crucial factor in the hosts trying to make a strong comeback in England's second innings.

