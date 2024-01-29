Ravindra Jadeja's participation in IND vs ENG Test series hangs in balance after suffering hamstring scare - Reports

Team India's ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was run out after scoring just two runs on Day 4 of the recently concluded Test series opener against England in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 28.

England skipper Ben Stokes produced a magical moment on the field, running out the southpaw to put his team in a commanding position in the fourth innings. Following the dismissal, Jadeja was seen clutching his hamstring.

According to a TOI report, Jadeja is a doubtful starter for the upcoming second Test of the five-match series against England due to the injury scare. The second match is set to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam from February 02 to 06.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up five wickets across two innings in the recently concluded Hyderabad Test. He also shone with the bat, delivering a crucial 87-run knock in the Men in Blue's first innings.

India suffered a heartbreaking 28-run defeat in the first Test, failing to chase down a 231-run total. Tom Hartley picked up a seven-wicket haul as England bundled out the hosts for 202 on Day 4. Ollie Pope was named the Player of the Match for his 196-run effort.

"Haven’t had a chance to speak to the physio as yet" - Team India head coach Rahul Dravid on Ravindra Jadeja's injury

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid remained tight-lipped on Ravindra Jadeja's hamstring niggle.

He stated that he hadn't had a chance to speak to the physio but would have a discussion with him soon to understand the extent of the injury. Dravid said:

"We'll see. I honestly haven’t had a chance to speak to the physio as yet. Once I get back, I’ll speak to him and see what it is about."

Ravindra Jadeja's absence would hurt India's chances in the second Test, given that he has been one of India's standout performers both with bat and ball in red-ball cricket in recent years.

