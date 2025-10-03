Ravindra Jadeja smashes two towering sixes off Jomel Warrican on Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

India vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja showed a lot of intent with the bat after lunch on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3. The left-handed batter whacked Jomel Warrican for two monstrous sixes.

The attacking display from the bat came in the 72nd over of India’s first innings. Warrican bowled a half-volley, giving the ball plenty of air. Jadeja danced down the track and dispatched it to over long-on for a massive six to begin the over. The southpaw then repeated a similar shot as he lofted a tossed-up delivery over the same region at long-on.

Watch the two sixes below:

Ravindra Jadeja recently impressed with the bat as India drew a five-match Test series in England 2-2 earlier this year. The 36-year-old amassed 516 runs in 10 innings with the help of one ton and five half-centuries. He will now be looking to continue his batting exploits in the ongoing Tests against the West Indies. The left-arm spinner is equally handy with the ball, bagging 330 wickets (and counting) in 86 matches.

Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel steady India after KL Rahul and Shubman Gill’s wickets

Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel steadied the ship for India after they lost two quick wickets in the form of captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, respectively. Rahul top-scored with 100 runs off 197 balls, including 12 fours. Meanwhile, Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with 50 (100) and 36 (54), respectively.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 262/4 after 78 overs, with Jurel (32 off 66) and Jadeja (26 off 33) at the crease. Team India have stretched their lead to 100 runs. West Indies skipper Roston Chase has been the star with the ball, bagging two wickets.

Earlier on Day 1, India bundled out the visitors for 162 in 44.1 overs. Mohammed Siraj emerged as the leading wicket-taker with a four-fer. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav took three and two wickets, respectively.

Follow the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

