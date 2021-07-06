Ravindra Jadeja takes a friendly dig at Shardul Thakur on his Instagram post

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a light moment on Tuesday with fellow all-rounder Shardul Thakur on the latter's Instagram account.

Thakur posted a picture of himself enjoying the break that the Indian team has got in London following the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Jadeja couldn't help but comment on his sweatshirt.

"Ek hi sweatshirt hai kya tere pass? (Do you have just one sweatshirt?)," wrote Ravindra Jadeja.

Shardul Thakur replied by saying that the picture was taken on the same day. He also continued the banter and gave a tongue in cheek reply:

"Was clicked on the same day. Good you commented I can start trolling you here on."

Is Shardul Thakur the seaming all-rounder India are looking for?

India can use Shardul Thakur as an all-rounder in Tests in England. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 28, 2021

It was proved in the WTC final that India lacked a genuine seaming all-rounder and even skipper Virat Kohli acknowledged the fact. With Hardik Pandya not being able to bowl and India needing five bowling options, they were almost forced to play both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

However, one name that has started to make the rounds as the next possible seaming all-rounder is Shardul Thakur. The pacer showed what he is capable of in the Gabba Test earlier this year, scoring a magnificent 67 with the bat against one of the best pace attacks in the world.

Shardul Thakur also picked up seven wickets in the game and showed that he is capable of being the all-rounder India are looking for. India's pace attack is predominantly seam-based and that was one of the major reasons why they got lesser purchase from the conditions than the Kiwi quicks in Southampton.

But Thakur has a genuine outswinger that can cause problems to the England batsmen. There are reports that the Indian team are looking to fit in both Mohammed SIraj and Thakur in their playing XI for the same reason. Only time will tell if the Mumbai pacer will live up to the expectations and deliver consistently.

