Ravindra Jadeja and his wife get vaccinated

Ravindra Jadeja has become the latest Indian cricketer to be vaccinated. The all-rounder was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine along with his wife Rivaba on Friday.

The 32-year-old has been quite vocal about the impact of COVID-19 in India, regularly urging others to stay indoors and wear masks while venturing out. In a clip posted by CSK, Ravindra Jadeja shared a message for his fans, appealing to them to help others in need.

India Today reported the news of Ravindra Jadeja and Rivaba getting their COVID-19 vaccine, with the publication sharing some pictures of the duo from a vaccination center in Rajkot.

Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba on Friday received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Rajkot.#COVID19 #CovidVaccine #RAVINDRAJADEJA https://t.co/iTH3ZWJc3I — India Today Sports (@ITGDsports) May 14, 2021

Several Indian players have already taken the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccines. Team India members part of the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the England series are likely to get their second jabs at the United Kingdom. All Indian players have been advised to get the Covishield vaccine, which will allow them to receive the second dose when they travel abroad.

Ravindra Jadeja joins the likes of Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in receiving their first dose. Several players have taken to social media to share the news of their vaccination, urging others to get their shots when possible.

Ravindra Jadeja steps up his preparation for WTC final

Ravindra Jadeja is likely to take up the all-rounder’s slot in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. In the absence of Hardik Pandya, India are likely to go with Jadeja as their fifth bowler.

The all-rounder will have a crucial role to play with both bat and ball against the Kiwis, with the southpaw expected to make his mark in the WTC summit clash in Southampton on June 18.

Jadeja recently took to social media to reveal that he has already begun his preparations for the showpiece event. The all-rounder shared a clip of his gym, with a plethora of fitness equipment visible in the video.

In these tough times, we have a responsibility on our hands to keep ourselves safe. Wear a mask #StaySafe #StayHome! pic.twitter.com/MM790AczAO — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 29, 2021