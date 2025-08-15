RCB cricketer set to become England's youngest captain during T20I series against Ireland

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) southpaw Jacon Bethell is set to become the youngest player to lead England's men's national side in an international match. The 21-year-old was appointed skipper for the three-match T20I series against Ireland, starting in Dublin on September 17.

The previous youngest captain to lead the men's national side was Monty Bowden. He led England at the age of 23 in 1888/89 in Cape Town. The squad for the Ireland T20Is also includes experienced campaigners like Jos Buttler. It also has other youngsters like Sonny Baker, who received his maiden England call-up.

“Jacob Bethell has impressed with his leadership qualities ever since he has been with the England squads and the series against Ireland will provide him with the opportunity to further develop those skills on the international stage," men's team selector Luke Wright said after the squad announcement on Friday, August 15. (via ECB website).

“Sonny is a player we have identified for a while and he was impressive during the England Lions tours last winter. He has carried that form into this season in white-ball cricket with Hampshire and Manchester Originals and deservedly gets his opportunity," it added.

Bethell has played 13 T20Is for England, scoring 281 runs at a strike rate of 154.39. He last played a T20I for the country against the West Indies at Southampton in June 2025.

England squad for T20I series against Ireland: Jacob Bethell (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.

Harry Brook to lead England for the white-ball series against South Africa

Regular white-ball captain Harry Brook will be in charge of the England side for the three-match ODI and T20I series against South Africa. Jacob Bethell has been included in both those squads as well. The squad also had Rehan Ahmed, who has had a prolific run with the bat in county cricket for Leicestershire. The first of the three ODIs will be played at Leeds on September 2.

England squad for ODI series against South Africa: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith.

England squad for T20I series against South Africa: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

