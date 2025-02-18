RCB star hits a six to seal the win vs DC in WPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh finished off the match in style once again in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 as her sublime six helped the side secure an eight-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals (DC). She remained unbeaten on 11 runs off five deliveries at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Monday, February 17.

Handed a target of 142 following a brilliant bowling display, RCB got off to a flying start courtesy of their new opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge. The pair put on 107 runs for the first wicket in 11 overs, and the path for an early finish and a net run-rate boost was on the cards.

Much like the 2024 WPL Final, it was the pair of Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh tasked with polishing off the remaining runs. RCB needed only three runs off the last four overs, and the 17th over of the innings, bowled by Arundhati Reddy, began with Perry handing over the strike to Ghosh.

The in-form wicket-keeper smashed a six off a short-pitched delivery by the right-arm pacer over deep fine leg to wrap up the proceedings.

Have a look at the match-winning six right here:

Richa Ghosh had scored a blistering 27-ball 64, including 11 boundaries, to help RCB execute a record chase in the season-opening clash against the Gujarat Giants (GG) on February 14.

RCB lead the points table following consecutive wins in WPL 2025

Defending champions RCB have got off to a stellar start in the season after notching consecutive wins to sit atop the table, with a healthy net run rate. The franchise have made a strong statement despite battling a major injury crisis in the lead-up to the tournament.

Their veteran backup spinners have responded well, with Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Molineux, and Asha Shobaha all out with injuries. Furthermore, veteran player Sophie Devine also withdrew from the season to focus on her mental well-being.

RCB will face the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, February 21, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, on home turf. The clash will officially kickstart the Bengaluru leg of the competition, which is scheduled to go until March 1.

