RCB star, PBKS opener picked in India A squad for 3-match ODI series against Australia A

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Rajat Patidar and Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh have been named in the squad for the India A series. They will host Australia A for a three-match ODI. The series is set to begin on September 30.

Ad

Rajat Patidar was picked as India A captain for the first match. However, Mumbai Indians (MI) star Tilak Varma will lead the side in the second and third games. Patidar will be the vice-captain. The BCCI announced the squads on September 14.

Notably, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh have also been included in the squad for the second and third matches. Tilak, Harshit, and Arshdeep are currently with the T20I side that is participating in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai.

Ad

Trending

Squad for the first ODI: Rajat Patidar (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Ayush Badoni, Riyan Parag, Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh.

Squad for second and third ODI: Tilak Varma (C), Rajat Patidar (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Yudhvir Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

Ad

The first game will be played on September 30, while the second will be played on October 3rd, followed by the third match on October 5, 2025. All the matches will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur and will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

India to tour Australia for multiformat limited-overs series

Post the A team series at home, the Men In Blue are to tour Australia for a multi-format limited-overs series later in October and November. They will play three ODIs followed by five T20Is.

Ad

The ODI series will be played from October 19 to October 25. The T20I series will begin on October 29, with the final game set to be held on November 8. Both series will be crucial for India as the preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2027 ODI World Cup.

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, the Men In Blue won their opening game against the UAE. They are set to play Pakistan in their second group stage fixture on September 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️