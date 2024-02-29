RCB vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number seven of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, February 29. RCB are on top of the points table, with two wins from two matches, while Delhi Capitals are third with one win and one defeat.

RCB hammered Gujarat Giants (GG) by eight wickets in their previous WPL 2024 clash. Bowling first, they held Gujarat to 107/7 as pacer Renuka Singh shone with 2/14, while left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux starred with 3/25. Bangalore gunned down the chase in 12.3 overs as skipper Smriti Mandhana smashed 43 off 27, while Sabbhineni Meghana contributed 36* off 28.

Delhi Capitals registered a thumping nine-wicket win over UP Warriorz (UPW) in their previous WPL 2024 clash. Bowling first, they restricted UPW to 119/9 as Marizanne Kapp registered sensational figures of 3/9, while left-arm spinner Radha Yadav claimed 4/20. DC then aced the chase in 14.3 overs as skipper Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma smacked half-centuries.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in WPL

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in both meetings during WPL 2023. DC hammered RCB by 60 runs when the sides met for the first time at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. During their second encounter at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, Delhi got the better of Bangalore by six wickets.

Here’s a summary of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head stats

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 0

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals WPL matches

As mentioned above, RCB and DC have only clashed twice in the WPL. In the first match between the teams, DC put up 223/2 batting first as Lanning (72* off 43) and Shafali (84 off 45) featured in a 162-run stand. Bangalore responded with 163/8.

RCB batted first in Navi Mumbai, but were held to 150/4 as Shikha Pandey claimed 3/23 in her four overs. Good contributions from the middle-order guided Delhi to victory in 19.4 overs.

Here's a summary of the two Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals matches in the Women’s Premier League:

DC (154/4) beat RCB (150) by 6 wickets, March 13, 2023

DC (223/2) beat RCB (163/8) by 60 runs, March 5, 2023

