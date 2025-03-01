RCB vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 14 of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 1. This will be the second meeting between the two franchises in WPL 2025 and the second match for DC in as many days. When Bengaluru and Delhi met in the first half, RCB hammered their opponents by eight wickets.

A lot has changed since the first meeting between the two sides on February 17 in Vadodara. Royal Challengers Bengaluru has slipped after a bright start and have lost three matches in a row on their home ground - the Chinnaswamy Stadium. In their previous game, they suffered a six-wicket defeat against Gujarat Giants (GG). Batting first, RCB were held to 125-7, a total GG chased down with ease.

As for DC, they have won two games in a row and have moved to the top of the points table. In their previous match on Friday, they thumped Mumbai Indians (MI) by nine wickets. Bowling first, Delhi held Mumbai to 123-9 as Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani claimed three wickets each. In the chase, DC cruised home in 14.3 overs as Meg Lanning (60*) and Shafali Verma (43) added 85 in 9.5 overs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in WPL

RCB and DC have met six times in the WPL, with the latter having a 4-2 lead in the head-to-head battle. Bengaluru, however, have won the last two matches between the teams in the T20 league.

Here's a summary of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head stats in the WPL:

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 2

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 4

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL matches

RCB have won the last two matches against DC in the WPL by the same margin of eight wickets. In the first half of the ongoing edition, Renuka Singh (3-23) and Smriti Mandhana (81 off 47) played key roles as Bengaluru beat Delhi at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Here's a summary of the last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL games:

RCB (146/2) beat DC (141) by 8 wickets, February 17, 2025

RCB (115/2) beat DC (113) by 8 wickets, March 17, 2024

DC (181/5) beat RCB (180/7) by 1 run, March 10, 2024

DC (194/5) beat RCB (169/9) by 25 runs, February 29, 2024

DC (154/4) beat RCB (150) by 6 wickets, March 13, 2023

