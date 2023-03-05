RCB vs DC weather update: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Match 2

An uninterrupted game awaits at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai during the second Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC). The game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 5.

Both teams will play their first matches of the historic tournament. RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, have a strong squad to choose from. With overseas stars like Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, and Sophie Devine on the roaster along with India's Richa Ghosh and Renuka Thakur, Bangalore look like the squad to beat this year.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will be captained by Australia's World Cup-winning skipper Meg Lanning. She brings in tons of experience and along with the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Marizanne Kapp, DC will be among the title contenders.

All in all, an exciting contest awaits fans in the first match of the doubleheader at the Brabourne Stadium.

Mumbai Weather - Brabourne Stadium weather report on March 5 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action is on the cards when RCB lock horns with DC in WPL 2023 at the Braboune Stadium as there is no chance of precipitation at all. Approximately, the cloud cover will be around 30 percent during the game.

According to accuweather.com, the temperature will be on the higher side, varying between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be a degree or two higher than the original temperature.

While there will be relatively less humidity, the air quality has been rated as poor in Mumbai. Hence, players need to remain cautious throughout the game.

RCB vs DC Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Dane van Niekerk, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Erin Burns, Richa Ghosh (wk), Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Komal Zanzad, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Asha Shobana, and Indrani Roy.

Delhi Capitals: Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Titas Sadhu, Aparna Mondal, Minnu Mani, and Tara Norris.

