RCB vs DC: What happened in yesterday’s match at WPL 2024?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 25 runs in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Sent into bat, Delhi Capitals put up 194-5, with Shafali Verma striking 50 off 31. In their chase, RCB were held to 169-9 despite Smriti Mandhana’s 74 off 43.

Mandhana got Bangalore off to a breezy start, hammering Marizanne Kapp for two fours in the first over of the chase. Mandhana then took on Minnu Mani and hit a six and a four off the next over. The RCB captain kept finding the boundaries at regular intervals as Bangalore reached 52-0 at the end of the powerplay.

Sophie Devine got off to a slow start but clobbered Mani for two big sixes off consecutive deliveries in the eighth over. The opening stand was broken at 77 when Devine (23 off 17) miscued a high full toss off Arundhati Reddy to midwicket.

Mandhana kept RCB in the hunt with a few more big strikes before being cleaned up by a slower ball from Kapp, just a delivery after she had flicked the DC pacer for six over deep midwicket.

Bangalore completely lost their way in the chase after their captain's exit. Richa Ghosh (19) hit a couple of sixes before slicing a short of a good length delivery outside off towards backward point.

Sabbhineni Meghana (36 off 31) was run out in the penultimate over following a mix-up, but, by then, the chase was pretty much out of Bangalore’s reach. Jess Jonassen helped herself to three wickets in the last over as RCB’s innings ran out of steam.

Strong batting effort lifts DC to 194-5

DC opener Shafali got a life in the very first over, skying a length ball off Renuka Singh towards cover, but Shreyanka Patil completely misjudged the catch. Captain Meg Lanning struggled for momentum and was dismissed for 11 off 17, slicing a short and wide delivery from Devine to deep backward point.

Shafali and Alice Capsey (46 off 33) added 82 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for a solid total for the Capitals. Shafali launched left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux for a four and a six in the sixth over as DC ended the powerplay at 45-1. Capsey struck maximums off Georgia Wareham and Nadine de Klerk in consecutive overs as Delhi’s innings kept gaining momentum.

With consecutive sixes off Shreyanka in the 12th over, Shafali reached a 30-ball fifty. There was some respite for RCB as the DC opener fell off the next delivery, hitting one straight to deep midwicket.

Jemimah Rodrigues fell for a duck, mistiming a length ball from De Klerk to mid-off. Capsey missed out on a half-century, getting cleaned up by a smart slower yorker from De Klerk.

Kapp (32 off 16) and Jonassen (36 off 16) featured in a whirlwind 48-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Kapp launched De Klerk for a four and two sixes in the 17th over. Jonassen took on Asha Sobhana in the next over, clobbering her for three fours and a six. Following Kapp’s dismissal, Jonassen and Reddy (10* off 4) combined to take 16 off the last over off Shreyanka.

Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s RCB vs DC WPL 2024 match?

Shafali scored another fabulous fifty for DC, while Capsey contributed 46 in quick time. Kapp came up with another brilliant all-round effort, while Jonassen also made handy contributions with both bat and ball.

For RCB, Devine and De Klerk claimed two scalps apiece, while Mandhana played a brilliant knock in a losing cause. Kapp, though, was named the Player of the Match for her superb all-round display.

