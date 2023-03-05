RCB vs DC: Who won yesterday's match in WPL 2023?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 60 runs in yesterday’s (March 5) Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, Delhi came up with an excellent batting effort to put 223/2 on the board. Bangalore struggled in the chase and were held to 163/8 in their 20 overs.

DC were given a terrific launch pad by their openers, skipper Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma, who added 162 runs for the opening wicket in under 15 overs. Shafali was absolutely dominant in her knock, smashing 84 off only 45 balls. Her stunning innings featured 10 fours and four sixes.

Lanning, on the other hand, contributed 72 off 43 balls. Her impressive innings was studded with 14 fours. The fantastic stand was broken when Lanning was cleaned up by Heather Knight. Shafali followed her captain to the dugout, nicking Knight to the keeper.

Following the dismissal of DC’s openers, Marizanne Kapp (39* off 17) and Jemimah Rodrigues (22* off 15) added an unbroken 60 for the third wicket. The duo ensured Delhi crossed the 220-run mark to put Bangalore under greater pressure.

Tara Norris creates history with five-fer

Defending a total of 223, Delhi restricted Bangalore to under 165. Left-arm seamer Tara Norris was the standout performer for DC with the ball, claiming 5/29. Following her stellar effort, Norris became the first bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in the WPL.

The USA pacer, the only cricketer from an associate nation to be purchased at the auction, dismissed Ellyse Perry (31), Disha Kasat (nine), Richa Ghosh (two), Kanika Ahuja (0) and Heather Knight (34) to stun RCB.

The chasing side had high hopes from skipper Smriti Mandhana. She looked good during her 35 before being caught short fine leg off Alice Capsey, miscuing her paddle stroke. There were a few other 30s, but Bangalore never came close to threatening Delhi’s total.

RCB vs DC: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's WPL 2023 Match?

DC skipper Lanning and Shafali laid a solid foundation for the team, smacking stroke-filled half-centuries. Norris then ran through RCB’s batting line-up with a historic five-fer.

For Bangalore, Knight claimed two wickets and contributed 34 runs with the bat.

While Shafali was a strong contender for Player of the Match, the honor went to Norris for her exceptional five-wicket haul.

