RCB vs DC, WPL 2024: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number seven of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, February 29. Bangalore have made an impressive start to WPL 2024 and are currently on top of the points table, with four points from two games. Delhi Capitals are third, having won one match and lost one.

RCB got the better of Gujarat Giants (GG) by eight wickets in their last match. Bowling first, they did an excellent job of restricting their opponents to 107/7. Pacer Renuka Singh was outstanding with 2/14, while left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux also impressed with 3/25. Bangalore eased home in the chase in 12.3 overs as captain Smriti Mandhana hit 43 off 27 and Sabbhineni Meghana 36* off 28.

After going down to Mumbai in the season opener, Delhi Capitals thumped UP Warriorz (UPW) by nine wickets in their previous match. They held UPW to 119/9 bowling first as Marizanne Kapp registered outstanding figures of 3/5, while left-arm spinner Radha Yadav picked up 4/20. Delhi raced to victory in 14.3 overs in the chase as captain Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma hit fifties.

Today's RCB vs DC toss result

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to field first. Smriti Mandhana said:

“We have seen a trend where there is something for the bowlers in the first 5-6 overs. Also, it is better to know the target in T20 cricket.”

For Bangalore, Ellyse Perry misses out due to an illness. Nadine de Klerk comes in and makes her debut. For Delhi, Jess Jonassen comes in for Annabel Sutherland.

RCB vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh (w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Today's RCB vs DC pitch report

In her pitch report, Lauren Winfield-Hill says:

“It looks a good surface, although it is a bit dry. Hitting the 6-meter length is key. We have seen bowlers have success when bowling there. Batters should try and use their feet to put bowlers off that length.”

Today's RCB vs DC match players list

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

RCB vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Abhijit Bhattacharya, N Janani

TV umpire: Mohamed Rafi

Match Referee: Rajni Basnet

